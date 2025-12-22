CertiK to Bangladeshi Taka Conversion Table
CTK to BDT Conversion Table
- 1 CTK31.96 BDT
- 2 CTK63.92 BDT
- 3 CTK95.89 BDT
- 4 CTK127.85 BDT
- 5 CTK159.81 BDT
- 6 CTK191.77 BDT
- 7 CTK223.73 BDT
- 8 CTK255.70 BDT
- 9 CTK287.66 BDT
- 10 CTK319.62 BDT
- 50 CTK1,598.10 BDT
- 100 CTK3,196.19 BDT
- 1,000 CTK31,961.94 BDT
- 5,000 CTK159,809.71 BDT
- 10,000 CTK319,619.41 BDT
The table above displays real-time CertiK to Bangladeshi Taka (CTK to BDT) conversions across a range of values, from 1 CTK to 10,000 CTK. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked CTK amounts using the latest BDT market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom CTK to BDT amounts, please use the tool converter above.
BDT to CTK Conversion Table
- 1 BDT0.03128 CTK
- 2 BDT0.06257 CTK
- 3 BDT0.09386 CTK
- 4 BDT0.1251 CTK
- 5 BDT0.1564 CTK
- 6 BDT0.1877 CTK
- 7 BDT0.2190 CTK
- 8 BDT0.2502 CTK
- 9 BDT0.2815 CTK
- 10 BDT0.3128 CTK
- 50 BDT1.564 CTK
- 100 BDT3.128 CTK
- 1,000 BDT31.28 CTK
- 5,000 BDT156.4 CTK
- 10,000 BDT312.8 CTK
The table above shows real-time Bangladeshi Taka to CertiK (BDT to CTK) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 BDT to 10,000 BDT. It serves as a quick reference to see how much CertiK you can get at current rates based on commonly used BDT amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
CertiK (CTK) is currently trading at Tk 31.96 BDT , reflecting a -1.28% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Tk-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Tk-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated CertiK Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-1.28%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The CTK to BDT trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track CertiK's fluctuations against BDT. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current CertiK price.
CTK to BDT Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CTK = 31.96 BDT | 1 BDT = 0.03128 CTK
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CTK to BDT is 31.96 BDT.
Buying 5 CTK will cost 159.81 BDT and 10 CTK is valued at 319.62 BDT.
1 BDT can be traded for 0.03128 CTK.
50 BDT can be converted to 1.564 CTK, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CTK to BDT has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.28%, reaching a high of -- BDT and a low of -- BDT.
One month ago, the value of 1 CTK was -- BDT, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CTK has changed by -- BDT, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About CertiK (CTK)
Now that you have calculated the price of CertiK (CTK), you can learn more about CertiK directly at MEXC. Learn about CTK past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy CertiK, trading pairs, and more.
CTK to BDT Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, CertiK (CTK) has fluctuated between -- BDT and -- BDT, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 29.54187849713874 BDT to a high of 34.05199565288727 BDT. You can view detailed CTK to BDT price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Tk 31.77
|Tk 33
|Tk 33
|Tk 51.33
|Low
|Tk 30.55
|Tk 29.33
|Tk 28.11
|Tk 28.11
|Average
|Tk 31.77
|Tk 31.77
|Tk 30.55
|Tk 35.44
|Volatility
|+3.69%
|+14.08%
|+19.04%
|+53.13%
|Change
|+0.50%
|-0.15%
|+5.78%
|-28.14%
CertiK Price Forecast in BDT for 2026 and 2030
CertiK’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CTK to BDT forecasts for the coming years:
CTK Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, CertiK could reach approximately Tk33.56 BDT, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
CTK Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CTK may rise to around Tk40.79 BDT, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our CertiK Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
CTK Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
CTK/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of CTK Spot trading pairs, covering markets where CertiK is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CTK at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
CTKUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore CTK Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of CertiK futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy CertiK
Looking to add CertiK to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy CertiK › or Get started now ›
CTK and BDT in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
CertiK (CTK) vs USD: Market Comparison
CertiK Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.2615
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CTK, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to BDT, the USD price of CTK remains the primary market benchmark.
[CTK Price] [CTK to USD]
Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (BDT/USD): 0.008185207140335982
- 7-Day Change: +0.14%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.14%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger BDT means you will pay less to get the same amount of CTK.
- A weaker BDT means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CTK securely with BDT on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CTK to BDT Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between CertiK (CTK) and Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CTK, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CTK to BDT rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and BDT-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. BDT Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence BDT's strength. When BDT weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CTK, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like CertiK, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CTK may rise, impacting its conversion to BDT.
Convert CTK to BDT Instantly
Use our real-time CTK to BDT converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert CTK to BDT?
Enter the Amount of CTK
Start by entering how much CTK you want to convert into BDT using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live CTK to BDT Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date CTK to BDT exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about CTK and BDT.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add CTK to your portfolio? Learn how to buy CTK with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CTK to BDT exchange rate calculated?
The CTK to BDT exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CTK (often in USD or USDT), converted to BDT using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CTK to BDT rate change so frequently?
CTK to BDT rate changes so frequently because both CertiK and Bangladeshi Taka are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CTK to BDT rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CTK to BDT rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CTK to BDT rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CTK to BDT or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CTK to BDT conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CTK against BDT over time?
You can understand the CTK against BDT price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CTK to BDT rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken BDT, impacting the conversion rate even if CTK stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CTK to BDT exchange rate?
CertiK halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CTK to BDT rate.
Can I compare the CTK to BDT rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CTK to BDT rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CTK to BDT rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the CertiK price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CTK to BDT conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but BDT markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CTK to BDT price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences CertiK and the Bangladeshi Taka?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both CertiK and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CTK to BDT and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your BDT into CTK of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CTK to BDT a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CTK prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CTK to BDT can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CTK to BDT rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen BDT against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CTK to BDT rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
CertiK News and Market Updates
Polygon Price Prediction: POL Holds $0.20 — CTK vs POL & Why ConstructKoin (CTK) Is a Top Crypto Presale 2025 Pick
Polygon (POL) is trading near $0.20, holding steady as Layer-2 and scalability narratives continue to draw developer activity and capital. With Polygon’s ecosystem focused on low fees, broad tooling, and strong developer adoption, traders are weighing established scaling plays against early-stage presales that promise asymmetric upside. One presale repeatedly cited by analysts as a top [...]]]>2025/11/01
Privacy, Infrastructure and AI Tokens Outperform the Crypto Market Led by VPAY and ConstructKoin (CTK)
The post Privacy, Infrastructure and AI Tokens Outperform the Crypto Market Led by VPAY and ConstructKoin (CTK) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite experiencing a turbulent week that’s left many majors including BTC down over the past seven days, key crypto sectors are bucking this trend. Privacy, infrastructure, and AI projects in particular are outperforming the rest of the crypto market by some considerable margin. Figures from market analysis platform CoinGecko show the Privacy sector gained 71% over the last seven days, while Infrastructure and AI show gains of 23% and 15% respectively. The past seven days have also been kind to ConstructKoin (CTK), whose presale has seen significant demand. While most areas of crypto are currently struggling to move higher, investors are turning their attention to projects within these three spheres in the search for investments that hold the promise for outsized returns. Here we look at the seven-day growth figures projects operating in AI, infrastructure, and privacy. AI Crypto Projects The AI narrative is proving compelling as investors seek to ride the hype-cycle created by ChatGPT, Grok, and other LLMs. AI-powered OmniBank VPay (VPAY) is the top performer among these projects, recording growth of 385% in the past week. The second and third most popular tokens in the AI space are Amiko (AMIKO) and Game (GAME). Amiko is a social identity platform which leverages AI to create digital twins, AI personal coaches or even ‘your pet monster’. The project’s AMIKO token is climbing fast with growth of 248%. Meanwhile, AI agent platform Game by Virtuals rose by 172% to a token price of $0.03178. The fast progress of AI-related projects amid a weaker-than-expected October is fueling investor demand for increased AI exposure. One project looking to capitalize on this burgeoning trend is ConstructKoin, an AI-powered real estate platform tokenizing property development loans. ConstructKoin’s (CTK) token is currently in the presale phase with available spaces filing up fast. While average investors…2025/11/01
HYPE, ASTAR and ConstructKoin (CTK) Lead as Crypto Market Bounces Back
HYPE jumps 11%, ASTAR 10%, and ConstructKoin’s presale surges as BTC nears $110K and ETH hits $3,850, signaling renewed market strength and RWA momentum2025/11/01
HYPE Price Prediction: HYPE trading at $39 Will HBAR and CTK Steal the Show?
The post HYPE Price Prediction: HYPE trading at $39 Will HBAR and CTK Steal the Show? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto’s no stranger to mood swings, and this week’s been a prime exhibit: general market volatility has shaved off a few percentage points across the board as October wraps, rendering “Uptober” a mixed month. But while the market fumbles, lets check out this trio – HBAR, HYPE, and ConstructKoin’s CTK – posting crisp green over …2025/11/04
Disclaimer
