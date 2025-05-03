Join MEXC Today
CertiK Price(CTK)
The current price of CertiK (CTK) today is 0.4554 USD with a current market cap of $ 66.29M USD. CTK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CertiK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.25M USD
- CertiK price change within the day is +6.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 145.56M USD
Track the price changes of CertiK for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.029586
|+6.94%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1466
|+47.47%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0585
|+14.73%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0795
|-14.87%
Today, CTK recorded a change of $ +0.029586 (+6.94%), reflecting its latest market activity.CertiK 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1466 (+47.47%), showing the token's short-term performance.CertiK 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, CTK saw a change of $ +0.0585 (+14.73%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.CertiK 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0795 (-14.87%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of CertiK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.04%
+6.94%
+23.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CertiK Chain is a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. It aims to act as the basis where blockchain infrastructure and decentralized applications can be built securely.
|1 CTK to VND
₫11,983.851
|1 CTK to AUD
A$0.70587
|1 CTK to GBP
￡0.34155
|1 CTK to EUR
€0.400752
|1 CTK to USD
$0.4554
|1 CTK to MYR
RM1.944558
|1 CTK to TRY
₺17.564778
|1 CTK to JPY
¥65.98746
|1 CTK to RUB
₽37.679796
|1 CTK to INR
₹38.540502
|1 CTK to IDR
Rp7,465.572576
|1 CTK to KRW
₩637.815024
|1 CTK to PHP
₱25.347564
|1 CTK to EGP
￡E.23.116104
|1 CTK to BRL
R$2.57301
|1 CTK to CAD
C$0.628452
|1 CTK to BDT
৳55.51326
|1 CTK to NGN
₦729.805824
|1 CTK to UAH
₴18.94464
|1 CTK to VES
Bs39.1644
|1 CTK to PKR
Rs128.386368
|1 CTK to KZT
₸234.376164
|1 CTK to THB
฿15.07374
|1 CTK to TWD
NT$13.985334
|1 CTK to AED
د.إ1.671318
|1 CTK to CHF
Fr0.373428
|1 CTK to HKD
HK$3.52935
|1 CTK to MAD
.د.م4.217004
|1 CTK to MXN
$8.916732
