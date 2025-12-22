The post Privacy, Infrastructure and AI Tokens Outperform the Crypto Market Led by VPAY and ConstructKoin (CTK) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite experiencing a turbulent week that’s left many majors including BTC down over the past seven days, key crypto sectors are bucking this trend. Privacy, infrastructure, and AI projects in particular are outperforming the rest of the crypto market by some considerable margin. Figures from market analysis platform CoinGecko show the Privacy sector gained 71% over the last seven days, while Infrastructure and AI show gains of 23% and 15% respectively. The past seven days have also been kind to ConstructKoin (CTK), whose presale has seen significant demand. While most areas of crypto are currently struggling to move higher, investors are turning their attention to projects within these three spheres in the search for investments that hold the promise for outsized returns. Here we look at the seven-day growth figures projects operating in AI, infrastructure, and privacy. AI Crypto Projects The AI narrative is proving compelling as investors seek to ride the hype-cycle created by ChatGPT, Grok, and other LLMs. AI-powered OmniBank VPay (VPAY) is the top performer among these projects, recording growth of 385% in the past week. The second and third most popular tokens in the AI space are Amiko (AMIKO) and Game (GAME). Amiko is a social identity platform which leverages AI to create digital twins, AI personal coaches or even ‘your pet monster’. The project’s AMIKO token is climbing fast with growth of 248%. Meanwhile, AI agent platform Game by Virtuals rose by 172% to a token price of $0.03178. The fast progress of AI-related projects amid a weaker-than-expected October is fueling investor demand for increased AI exposure. One project looking to capitalize on this burgeoning trend is ConstructKoin, an AI-powered real estate platform tokenizing property development loans. ConstructKoin’s (CTK) token is currently in the presale phase with available spaces filing up fast. While average investors…

Disclaimer

