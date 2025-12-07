The post DeXe Protocol Begins Trading on Aster Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: DeXe Protocol trading now live on Aster; offers $200,000 in rewards. Potential to increase DeXe’s market exposure and liquidity. Participation could drive trading volume and activity short-term. DeXe Protocol commenced trading on Aster platform at 22:00 UTC on November 13, distributing over $200,000 in rewards and incentivizing active traders with additional DEXE bonuses. This launch enhances DeXe’s governance profile and boosts market participation, reflecting strategic multi-chain integration across major blockchains. DeXe and Aster Launch Influences Market Liquidity DeXe Protocol’s trading launch on the Aster platform offers traders over $200,000 in a reward pool and additional DEXE incentives. Participants must meet specified trading volumes to qualify. This move aims to boost visibility and user engagement in the DeFi space. The introduction of this trading activity can influence liquidity and trading volumes on both the DeXe and Aster platforms. The financial incentives are designed to stimulate trading activity and bolster the appeal of the DeXe Protocol among crypto enthusiasts and traders. Despite the potential market implications, there have been no notable public reactions from major industry figures or executives associated with the platforms. Nonetheless, the move has been positively received in community discussions, since many users appreciate the incentive-driven approach. Strategic Trader Incentives and Market Data Analysis Did you know? A previous Aster campaign in Q3 2025 increased user addresses to 1.8 million, showcasing the platform’s strategy to drive user growth through incentivized trading. According to CoinMarketCap, DeXe (DEXE) currently trades at $6.01, with a market cap of $502.90 million. The token experienced a 0.97% drop over the last day, with a trading volume increase of 82.68% within 24 hours, driven by the strategic platform launch. DeXe(DEXE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:06 UTC on November 13, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu research team indicate this collaboration with…

The post TRAC up +9.95%, BTC -1.32%, DeXe is The Coin of The Day – Daily Market Update for Oct 16, 2025 | CoinCodex appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: The total cryptocurrency market cap decreased from $ 3.86T to $ 3.76T in the past 24 hours, representing a -2.52% change The Bitcoin price at press time is $ 110,951 after falling by -1.32% in the last 24 hours The total crypto trading volume decreased by -2.52% in the past 24 hours, and is currently at $ 494.71B All prices and changes are presented at the time of publication: October 16, 2025, at 06:00 UTC Market Overview The total cryptocurrency market cap is currently $ 3.76T after a -2.52% decrease on the day. The total crypto trading volume declined by -2.52% in the same time frame. Bitcoin is trading at $ 110,951 after seeing a -1.32% loss in the last 24 hours. The Bitcoin dominance grew by 0.49% and BTC currently represents 58.82% of the cryptocurrency market. Top Coins By Market Cap At press time, Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $ 2.21T after losing -1.32% in the last 24 hours. According to our forecast, the value of Bitcoin will drop by null% and reach null by October 16, 2025. To learn more about how the price of Bitcoin could change over the next 7 days, visit our Bitcoin price prediction page. Ethereum, which is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is priced at $ 3,999.84 and has a market capitalization of $ 482.78B. ETH decreased by -2.75% in the last 24 hours. If you’re interested in where the price of Ethereum could head next, check out the Ethereum price prediction. There were also some changes today in the ranking among the top 10 biggest coins by market cap. TRON, which was previously ranked 7, is ranked at 6. Dogecoin, which was previously ranked 6, is ranked at 7. Bears Dominate the Market Today The bears dominated the market today as 82% of coins lost value in…

