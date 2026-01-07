Datagram Network (DGRAM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Datagram Network (DGRAM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Datagram Network (DGRAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $1.50M
Total Supply: $10.00B
Circulating Supply: $2.09B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $7.19M
All-Time High: $0.0185
All-Time Low: $0.000752058514124365
Current Price: $0.000719

Datagram Network (DGRAM) Information Datagram is a global, AI-driven Hyper-Fabric Network that delivers real-time connectivity and DePIN cross-network interoperability, powered by hundreds of thousands of nodes across 150+ countries. By harnessing idle hardware and bandwidth, the network dynamically optimizes traffic, reduces congestion, and scales effortlessly to deliver seamless, low-latency performance across gaming, AI, telecom and beyond. Official Website: https://datagram.network/ Whitepaper: https://doc.datagram.network/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x49c6c91ec839a581de2b882e868494215250ee59

Datagram Network (DGRAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Datagram Network (DGRAM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DGRAM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DGRAM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DGRAM's tokenomics, explore DGRAM token's live price!

Datagram Network (DGRAM) Price History
Analysing the price history of DGRAM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

