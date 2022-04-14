donkey (DONKEY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into donkey (DONKEY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

donkey (DONKEY) Information $DONKEY is a meme coin built around "donkey" culture. It has attracted attention to social media due to its association with Binance founder CZ, who is humorously referred to as a "donkey." The coin embraces the symbolic meaning of donkeys in both Middle Eastern and global cultures. Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xa49fa5e8106e2d6d6a69e78df9b6a20aab9c4444 Buy DONKEY Now!

donkey (DONKEY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for donkey (DONKEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.74M $ 8.74M $ 8.74M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.74M $ 8.74M $ 8.74M All-Time High: $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 All-Time Low: $ 0.000017148037481088 $ 0.000017148037481088 $ 0.000017148037481088 Current Price: $ 0.008741 $ 0.008741 $ 0.008741 Learn more about donkey (DONKEY) price

donkey (DONKEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of donkey (DONKEY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DONKEY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DONKEY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DONKEY's tokenomics, explore DONKEY token's live price!

