The live EGAZ price today is -- USD. Track real-time EGAZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore EGAZ price trend easily at MEXC now.The live EGAZ price today is -- USD. Track real-time EGAZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore EGAZ price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About EGAZ

EGAZ Price Info

EGAZ Tokenomics

EGAZ Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

EGAZ Logo

EGAZ Price(EGAZ)

Unlisted

USD
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
Page last updated: 2025-09-28 16:42:48 (UTC+8)

EGAZ (EGAZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
--
----
24H Low
--
----
24H High

--
----

--
----

--
----

--
----

--

--

--

--

EGAZ (EGAZ) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, EGAZ traded between a low of -- and a high of --, showing active market volatility. EGAZ's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, EGAZ has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

EGAZ (EGAZ) Market Information

--
----

--
----

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

The current Market Cap of EGAZ is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EGAZ is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

EGAZ (EGAZ) Price History USD

Track the price changes of EGAZ for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
No Data
EGAZ Price Change Today

Today, EGAZ recorded a change of -- (--), reflecting its latest market activity.

EGAZ 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by -- (--), showing the token's short-term performance.

EGAZ 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, EGAZ saw a change of -- (--), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

EGAZ 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by -- (--), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is EGAZ (EGAZ)

EGAZ is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your EGAZ investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check EGAZ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about EGAZ on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your EGAZ buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

EGAZ Price Prediction (USD)

How much will EGAZ (EGAZ) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your EGAZ (EGAZ) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for EGAZ.

Check the EGAZ price prediction now!

EGAZ (EGAZ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EGAZ (EGAZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EGAZ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy EGAZ (EGAZ)

Looking for how to buy EGAZ? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase EGAZ on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

EGAZ to Local Currencies

1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to VND
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to AUD
A$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to GBP
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to EUR
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to USD
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to MYR
RM--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to TRY
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to JPY
¥--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to ARS
ARS$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to RUB
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to INR
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to IDR
Rp--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to KRW
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to PHP
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to EGP
￡E.--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to BRL
R$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to CAD
C$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to BDT
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to NGN
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to COP
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to ZAR
R.--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to UAH
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to TZS
T.Sh.--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to VES
Bs--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to CLP
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to PKR
Rs--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to KZT
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to THB
฿--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to TWD
NT$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to AED
د.إ--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to CHF
Fr--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to HKD
HK$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to AMD
֏--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to MAD
.د.م--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to MXN
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to SAR
ريال--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to ETB
Br--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to KES
KSh--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to JOD
د.أ--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to PLN
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to RON
лв--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to SEK
kr--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to BGN
лв--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to HUF
Ft--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to CZK
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to KWD
د.ك--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to ILS
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to BOB
Bs--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to AZN
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to TJS
SM--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to GEL
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to AOA
Kz--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to BHD
.د.ب--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to BMD
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to DKK
kr--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to HNL
L--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to MUR
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to NAD
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to NOK
kr--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to NZD
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to PAB
B/.--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to PGK
K--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to QAR
ر.ق--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to RSD
дин.--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to UZS
soʻm--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to ALL
L--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to ANG
ƒ--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to AWG
ƒ--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to BBD
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to BAM
KM--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to BIF
Fr--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to BND
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to BSD
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to JMD
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to KHR
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to KMF
Fr--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to LAK
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to LKR
Rs--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to MDL
L--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to MGA
Ar--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to MOP
P--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to MVR
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to MWK
MK--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to MZN
MT--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to NPR
Rs--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to PYG
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to RWF
Fr--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to SBD
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to SCR
--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to SRD
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to SVC
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to SZL
L--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to TMT
m--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to TND
د.ت--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to TTD
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to UGX
Sh--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to XAF
Fr--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to XCD
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to XOF
Fr--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to XPF
Fr--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to BWP
P--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to BZD
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to CVE
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to DJF
Fr--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to DOP
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to DZD
د.ج--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to FJD
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to GNF
Fr--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to GTQ
Q--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to GYD
$--
1 EGAZ(EGAZ) to ISK
kr--

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EGAZ

How much is EGAZ (EGAZ) worth today?
The live EGAZ price in USD is -- USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current EGAZ to USD price?
The current price of EGAZ to USD is --. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of EGAZ?
The market cap for EGAZ is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of EGAZ?
The circulating supply of EGAZ is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EGAZ?
EGAZ achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EGAZ?
EGAZ saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of EGAZ?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EGAZ is -- USD.
Will EGAZ go higher this year?
EGAZ might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EGAZ price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-28 16:42:48 (UTC+8)

EGAZ (EGAZ) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-27 05:26:00Industry Updates
Data: The market still maintains counter-trend accumulation, with $5.75 billion BTC and $3.08 billion ETH flowing out of CEX in the past week
09-27 05:05:00Industry Updates
CoinGecko: 15.9% of Users Only Configure Altcoins, Considering Bitcoin Irrelevant
09-26 05:03:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $829 million in the past 24 hours, over 210,000 traders liquidated
09-25 22:29:00Economic Data
U.S. initial jobless claims for the week ending September 20 totaled 218,000, versus expectations of 235,000
09-25 14:14:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Continues Downtrend, Ethereum Nearly Breaks $4000 Support Level
09-25 13:32:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net outflows of $79.40 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $241 million

Hot News

ASTER Token Explodes After Endorsement Triggering Historic Perp DEX Rally

September 27, 2025

Plasma(XPL ) Explained: Rising Star or Bubble? Contract Spike Incident Shakes the Crypto & Stablecoin Market

September 26, 2025

MetaMask: The Most Powerful Web3 Wallet — But Is Its Throne at Risk?

September 26, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

EGAZ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EGAZ
EGAZ
USD
USD

1 EGAZ = -- USD

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee