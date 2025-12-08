Epic Chain to Sri Lankan Rupee Conversion Table
EPIC to LKR Conversion Table
- 1 EPIC162,05 LKR
- 2 EPIC324,11 LKR
- 3 EPIC486,16 LKR
- 4 EPIC648,22 LKR
- 5 EPIC810,27 LKR
- 6 EPIC972,33 LKR
- 7 EPIC1.134,38 LKR
- 8 EPIC1.296,43 LKR
- 9 EPIC1.458,49 LKR
- 10 EPIC1.620,54 LKR
- 50 EPIC8.102,71 LKR
- 100 EPIC16.205,43 LKR
- 1.000 EPIC162.054,27 LKR
- 5.000 EPIC810.271,36 LKR
- 10.000 EPIC1.620.542,72 LKR
The table above displays real-time Epic Chain to Sri Lankan Rupee (EPIC to LKR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 EPIC to 10,000 EPIC. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked EPIC amounts using the latest LKR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom EPIC to LKR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
LKR to EPIC Conversion Table
- 1 LKR0,006170 EPIC
- 2 LKR0,01234 EPIC
- 3 LKR0,01851 EPIC
- 4 LKR0,02468 EPIC
- 5 LKR0,03085 EPIC
- 6 LKR0,03702 EPIC
- 7 LKR0,04319 EPIC
- 8 LKR0,04936 EPIC
- 9 LKR0,05553 EPIC
- 10 LKR0,06170 EPIC
- 50 LKR0,3085 EPIC
- 100 LKR0,6170 EPIC
- 1.000 LKR6,170 EPIC
- 5.000 LKR30,85 EPIC
- 10.000 LKR61,70 EPIC
The table above shows real-time Sri Lankan Rupee to Epic Chain (LKR to EPIC) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 LKR to 10,000 LKR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Epic Chain you can get at current rates based on commonly used LKR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Epic Chain (EPIC) is currently trading at ₨ 162,05 LKR , reflecting a -%0,43 change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₨68,36M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₨4,86B LKR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Epic Chain Price page.
9,25B LKR
Circulation Supply
68,36M
24-Hour Trading Volume
4,86B LKR
Market Cap
-%0,43
Price Change (1D)
₨ 0,5432
24H High
₨ 0,5088
24H Low
The EPIC to LKR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Epic Chain's fluctuations against LKR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Epic Chain price.
EPIC to LKR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 EPIC = 162,05 LKR | 1 LKR = 0,006170 EPIC
Today, the exchange rate for 1 EPIC to LKR is 162,05 LKR.
Buying 5 EPIC will cost 810,27 LKR and 10 EPIC is valued at 1.620,54 LKR.
1 LKR can be traded for 0,006170 EPIC.
50 LKR can be converted to 0,3085 EPIC, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 EPIC to LKR has changed by -%1,91 in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -%0,43, reaching a high of 167,448888050073 LKR and a low of 156,8446138436619 LKR.
One month ago, the value of 1 EPIC was 241,58632835942967 LKR, which represents a -%32,93 change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, EPIC has changed by -472,2909451058852 LKR, resulting in a -%74,46 change in its value.
All About Epic Chain (EPIC)
Now that you have calculated the price of Epic Chain (EPIC), you can learn more about Epic Chain directly at MEXC. Learn about EPIC past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Epic Chain, trading pairs, and more.
EPIC to LKR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Epic Chain (EPIC) has fluctuated between 156,8446138436619 LKR and 167,448888050073 LKR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 156,72130832963384 LKR to a high of 180,98166821464994 LKR. You can view detailed EPIC to LKR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₨ 166.46
|₨ 178.79
|₨ 258.94
|₨ 739.83
|Low
|₨ 154.13
|₨ 154.13
|₨ 154.13
|₨ 135.63
|Average
|₨ 160.29
|₨ 166.46
|₨ 184.95
|₨ 351.42
|Volatility
|+%6,21
|+%14,60
|+%43,32
|+%95,13
|Change
|-%2,21
|-%2,46
|-%32,93
|-%74,45
Epic Chain Price Forecast in LKR for 2026 and 2030
Epic Chain’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential EPIC to LKR forecasts for the coming years:
EPIC Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Epic Chain could reach approximately ₨170,16 LKR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
EPIC Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, EPIC may rise to around ₨206,83 LKR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Epic Chain Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
EPIC Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
EPIC/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of EPIC Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Epic Chain is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell EPIC at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
EPICUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore EPIC Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Epic Chain futures markets for strategic trading.
EPIC and LKR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Epic Chain (EPIC) vs USD: Market Comparison
Epic Chain Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.5257
- 7-Day Change: -%1,91
- 30-Day Trend: -%32,93
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including EPIC, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to LKR, the USD price of EPIC remains the primary market benchmark.
Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (LKR/USD): 0,003243520867590455
- 7-Day Change: -%1,18
- 30-Day Trend: -%1,18
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger LKR means you will pay less to get the same amount of EPIC.
- A weaker LKR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
What Influences the EPIC to LKR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Epic Chain (EPIC) and Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in EPIC, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the EPIC to LKR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and LKR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. LKR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence LKR's strength. When LKR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like EPIC, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Epic Chain, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for EPIC may rise, impacting its conversion to LKR.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the EPIC to LKR exchange rate calculated?
The EPIC to LKR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of EPIC (often in USD or USDT), converted to LKR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the EPIC to LKR rate change so frequently?
EPIC to LKR rate changes so frequently because both Epic Chain and Sri Lankan Rupee are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed EPIC to LKR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the EPIC to LKR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the EPIC to LKR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert EPIC to LKR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my EPIC to LKR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of EPIC against LKR over time?
You can understand the EPIC against LKR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the EPIC to LKR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken LKR, impacting the conversion rate even if EPIC stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the EPIC to LKR exchange rate?
Epic Chain halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the EPIC to LKR rate.
Can I compare the EPIC to LKR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the EPIC to LKR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the EPIC to LKR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Epic Chain price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the EPIC to LKR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but LKR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target EPIC to LKR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Epic Chain and the Sri Lankan Rupee?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Epic Chain and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting EPIC to LKR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your LKR into EPIC of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is EPIC to LKR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor EPIC prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, EPIC to LKR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the EPIC to LKR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen LKR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive EPIC to LKR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Epic Chain News and Market Updates
“Backed by nothing?” inside the epic Bitcoin battle between Changpeng Zhao and Peter Schiff
CZ and Peter Schiff spar over Bitcoin and tokenized gold, exposing a deeper fight about utility, trust, and what really backs the money of the future. Binance’s latest headline debate is not really about metal versus code or Bitcoin. It…2025/12/05
SoFi Stock: Fintech Sells $1.5 Billion in Shares After Epic Rally
The post SoFi Stock: Fintech Sells $1.5 Billion in Shares After Epic Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR SoFi Technologies reveals plans for $1.5 billion stock offering with Goldman Sachs leading underwriters Stock price dropped nearly 6% in extended trading following the announcement Thursday evening Shares have surged 92% year-to-date and increased sixfold since late 2022 Company will use funds for capital enhancement, growth initiatives, and operational flexibility SoFi may be added to S&P 500 index during December’s quarterly rebalancing SoFi Technologies dropped almost 6% in after-hours trading Thursday. The decline came after the fintech announced a $1.5 billion common stock offering. SoFi Technologies, Inc., SOFI Shares closed regular trading at $29.60, up 1.8%. After the announcement, the stock fell below $28. The offering represents a strategic capital raise during a period of strong stock performance. SoFi’s shares have climbed 92% in 2025. Over 12 months, the stock is up 89%. Goldman Sachs will serve as lead underwriter for the offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Mizuho Securities are co-managers. How SoFi Plans to Use the Capital The San Francisco-based company filed regulatory documents detailing its plans. Proceeds will go toward general corporate purposes. This includes enhancing the capital position and improving financial flexibility. SoFi also intends to fund growth opportunities and optimize capital management. The stock offering dilutes existing shareholders’ stakes. This typically causes share prices to decline when companies announce new equity sales. Despite the after-hours drop, SoFi’s recent performance has been strong. The stock has increased more than sixfold since the end of 2022. Market capitalization has nearly doubled this year alone. Recent Financial Performance Supports Growth Strategy Third-quarter results showed momentum across the business. Revenue grew 38% year-over-year to $961.6 million. Net income more than doubled to $139.4 million compared to the prior year. The company reported $3.25 billion in cash and equivalents. These results provide context for the…2025/12/05
Cardano May Become December's 'Dark Horse' as ADA Price History Reveals Epic Bull Setup
Cardano rolls into December with a 56.9% average return and numbers that beat Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP, setting up ADA as a "dark horse" contender to surprise the crypto market this month.2025/12/05
Cardano May Become December’s ‘Dark Horse’ as ADA Price History Reveals Epic Bull Setup
The post Cardano May Become December’s ‘Dark Horse’ as ADA Price History Reveals Epic Bull Setup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) is entering December with some solid stats, according to CryptoRank, that do not usually get talked about in all the crypto market noise — but they tend to matter when trying to predict the future. Its long-term return pattern shows one of the best December setups among the major altcoins, with a strong average gain of about +56.9% and a positive +3.7% median. This unusual pairing points to both big upside bursts and a pretty reliable base case in the final month of the year. Compared to Ethereum, which had a decent +6.38% December average but a weaker +4.33% median, or Bitcoin, where the average is around +7.92% and the median barely hits +0.89%, ADA shines not just because of its size but also because it is consistent across very different market conditions. Source: CryptoRank Even XRP, which has a big +64% average but a negative median, shows a much more binary distribution. Cardano is the one that blends both the big-swing years and the stable baseline in a way that statistically makes a constructive December more likely. Cardano (ADA) price chart reality The price chart really drives the point home too. The Cardano price is sitting near the lower end of its 2025 range after a long compression cycle that erased the late-2024 spike and reset positioning. ADA usually does its best in the months after a market cools down, and December often marks the point where selling pressure slows down and speculation picks up again. You Might Also Like There is no guarantee that this will reverse the trend, but the setup is simple. If the historical rhythm repeats and the macro conditions do not get worse, Cardano could easily be one of December’s under-the-radar high performers. Source: https://u.today/cardano-may-become-decembers-dark-horse-as-ada-price-history-reveals-epic-bull-setup2025/12/06
