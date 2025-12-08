Cardano May Become December’s ‘Dark Horse’ as ADA Price History Reveals Epic Bull Setup

The post Cardano May Become December’s ‘Dark Horse’ as ADA Price History Reveals Epic Bull Setup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) is entering December with some solid stats, according to CryptoRank, that do not usually get talked about in all the crypto market noise — but they tend to matter when trying to predict the future. Its long-term return pattern shows one of the best December setups among the major altcoins, with a strong average gain of about +56.9% and a positive +3.7% median. This unusual pairing points to both big upside bursts and a pretty reliable base case in the final month of the year. Compared to Ethereum, which had a decent +6.38% December average but a weaker +4.33% median, or Bitcoin, where the average is around +7.92% and the median barely hits +0.89%, ADA shines not just because of its size but also because it is consistent across very different market conditions. Source: CryptoRank Even XRP, which has a big +64% average but a negative median, shows a much more binary distribution. Cardano is the one that blends both the big-swing years and the stable baseline in a way that statistically makes a constructive December more likely. Cardano (ADA) price chart reality The price chart really drives the point home too. The Cardano price is sitting near the lower end of its 2025 range after a long compression cycle that erased the late-2024 spike and reset positioning. ADA usually does its best in the months after a market cools down, and December often marks the point where selling pressure slows down and speculation picks up again. You Might Also Like There is no guarantee that this will reverse the trend, but the setup is simple. If the historical rhythm repeats and the macro conditions do not get worse, Cardano could easily be one of December’s under-the-radar high performers. Source: https://u.today/cardano-may-become-decembers-dark-horse-as-ada-price-history-reveals-epic-bull-setup