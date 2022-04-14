Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Tokenomics
Yooldo is a multi-chain Web3 gaming platform, which makes it simpler to onboard as a result of a CEX-like interface but enables actual digital ownership by means of NFT and token-based assets. Supported by Consensys, Linea, and different leading partners, Yooldo's multi-game universe, fueled by the ESPORTS token. Constantly experimenting to seek out viable Web3 gaming fashions, Yooldo additionally develops complementary service offerings to complement the Web3 ecosystem. Friction-free Level 2 and bridge integrations make it doable to execute lightning-fast, cost-effective gameplay between Etherium, Linea, BNB Chain and more. Ever since 2021, the Yooldo team impressed the market with dedication and know-how, evident through various initiatives and continued deliveries. On high of greater than a decade's hackathon wins, Yooldo rewrites the GameFi playbook to Web2 and Web3 neophytes and aficionados equally.
Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ESPORTS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ESPORTS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Yooldo Games (ESPORTS) Price History
Analysing the price history of ESPORTS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
ESPORTS Price Prediction
Want to know where ESPORTS might be heading? Our ESPORTS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
