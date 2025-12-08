The Future of Secure Messaging: Why Decentralization Matters

The post The Future of Secure Messaging: Why Decentralization Matters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. From encrypted chats to decentralized messaging Encrypted messengers are having a second wave. Apps like WhatsApp, iMessage and Signal made end-to-end encryption (E2EE) a default expectation. But most still hinge on phone numbers, centralized servers and a lot of metadata, such as who you talk to, when, from which IP and on which device. That is what Vitalik Buterin is aiming at in his recent X post and donation. He argues the next steps for secure messaging are permissionless account creation with no phone numbers or Know Your Customer (KYC) and much stronger metadata privacy. In that context he highlighted Session and SimpleX and sent 128 Ether (ETH) to each to keep pushing in that direction. Session is a good case study because it tries to combine E2E encryption with decentralization. There is no central message server, traffic is routed through onion paths, and user IDs are keys instead of phone numbers. Did you know? Forty-three percent of people who use public WiFi report experiencing a data breach, with man-in-the-middle attacks and packet sniffing against unencrypted traffic among the most common causes. How Session stores your messages Session is built around public key identities. When you sign up, the app generates a keypair locally and derives a Session ID from it with no phone number or email required. Messages travel through a network of service nodes using onion routing so that no single node can see both the sender and the recipient. (You can see your message’s node path in the settings.) For asynchronous delivery when you are offline, messages are stored in small groups of nodes called “swarms.” Each Session ID is mapped to a specific swarm, and your messages are stored there encrypted until your client fetches them. Historically, messages had a default time-to-live of about two weeks…