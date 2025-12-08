The post US Dollar starts critical Fed week under pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here is what you need to know on Monday, December 8: The US Dollar (USD) weakens against its major rivals on Monday, with the USD Index staying in negative territory below 99.00 following two consecutive weeks of losses. The European economic calendar will feature Sentix Investor Confidence data for December later in the session. US Dollar Price This Month The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this month. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.56% -0.70% -0.57% -1.13% -1.46% -0.91% -0.02% EUR 0.56% -0.15% 0.00% -0.57% -0.90% -0.35% 0.55% GBP 0.70% 0.15% 0.41% -0.43% -0.76% -0.21% 0.69% JPY 0.57% 0.00% -0.41% -0.56% -0.91% -0.35% 0.54% CAD 1.13% 0.57% 0.43% 0.56% -0.39% 0.23% 1.12% AUD 1.46% 0.90% 0.76% 0.91% 0.39% 0.56% 1.46% NZD 0.91% 0.35% 0.21% 0.35% -0.23% -0.56% 0.90% CHF 0.02% -0.55% -0.69% -0.54% -1.12% -1.46% -0.90% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). Growing expectations for a dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) policy outlook have been weighing on the USD since the beginning of the December. On Wednesday, the Fed will announce its interest rate decision and release the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), which could influence the USD’s performance heading into the holiday season. Ahead of the Fed meeting, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the JOLTS Job Openings data for October on Tuesday. Meanwhile, US stock index…

European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel said on Monday that she is comfortable with investor bets that the central bank's next interest-rate move will be an increase. Key quotes Comfortable with bets that next move will be a rate hike. Barring shocks, interest rates are at appropriate levels. The economy has been much more resilient than could have been expected. Market reaction At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading 0.17% higher on the day at 1.1665. ECB FAQs The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde. In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic. Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts…

The AUD/USD pair extends its winning streak for the 12th trading day on Monday. The Aussie pair trades firmly to near its over two-month high of 0.6650 during the late Asian session, posted on Friday. Australian Dollar Price This Month The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies this month. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.62% -0.80% -0.64% -1.16% -1.52% -1.00% -0.08% EUR 0.62% -0.18% -0.04% -0.54% -0.91% -0.38% 0.55% GBP 0.80% 0.18% 0.41% -0.36% -0.73% -0.21% 0.73% JPY 0.64% 0.04% -0.41% -0.53% -0.91% -0.38% 0.55% CAD 1.16% 0.54% 0.36% 0.53% -0.43% 0.16% 1.09% AUD 1.52% 0.91% 0.73% 0.91% 0.43% 0.53% 1.47% NZD 1.00% 0.38% 0.21% 0.38% -0.16% -0.53% 0.94% CHF 0.08% -0.55% -0.73% -0.55% -1.09% -1.47% -0.94% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote). The Australia Dollar (AUD) has been demonstrating strength from past few weeks as market participants expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to convey, in its monetary policy announcement on Tuesday, that it is done with reducing interest rates. Traders pare RBA dovish expectations, and expect it tighten monetary conditions in the near term as price pressures are proving to be persistent. In the third quarter of the year, inflation in Australia rose at a faster pace of 3.2% on an annualized basis against 2.1% growth seen in the second quarter this year. Meanwhile, China's Trade Balance…

The EUR/JPY cross gains ground to near 180.90 during the early European session on Monday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) softens against the Euro (EUR) amid the weaker-than-expected revised Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report. Data released by the Cabinet Office on Monday showed that Japan's economy shrank 0.6% in the July-September period compared with the initial estimate of 0.4%. On a yearly basis, the economy contracted by 2.3%, versus a 1.8% fall reported in the initial estimate. Nonetheless, the downside for the JPY might be limited amid hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ) expectations. Japan's wage growth data reaffirmed market bets for an imminent rate hike by the Japanese central bank in December. Technical Analysis: In the daily chart, EUR/JPY trades at 180.90. The pair holds above the 20-day SMA at 180.50 and the 100-day EMA at 175.53, preserving an upward bias. The 100-day EMA rises, reinforcing underlying demand. RSI at 59.40 (neutral-to-bullish) confirms steady momentum without overbought risk. Immediate hurdle stands at the upper Bollinger Band at 182.02, while initial support aligns with the lower band at 178.98. Price sits just above the middle Bollinger Band as the bands narrow, signaling reduced volatility and a consolidative tone within the broader uptrend. A daily close above the upper band would extend gains, while a break back below the mid-band would expose the lower band and the rising 100-day EMA as successive supports. (The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool) Japanese Yen FAQs The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world's most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan's policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors. One of the…

