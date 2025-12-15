FIRO to Isle of Man Pound Conversion Table
FIRO to IMP Conversion Table
- 1 FIRO1.15 IMP
- 2 FIRO2.30 IMP
- 3 FIRO3.45 IMP
- 4 FIRO4.60 IMP
- 5 FIRO5.75 IMP
- 6 FIRO6.90 IMP
- 7 FIRO8.05 IMP
- 8 FIRO9.20 IMP
- 9 FIRO10.34 IMP
- 10 FIRO11.49 IMP
- 50 FIRO57.47 IMP
- 100 FIRO114.94 IMP
- 1,000 FIRO1,149.38 IMP
- 5,000 FIRO5,746.92 IMP
- 10,000 FIRO11,493.84 IMP
The table above displays real-time FIRO to Isle of Man Pound (FIRO to IMP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 FIRO to 10,000 FIRO. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked FIRO amounts using the latest IMP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom FIRO to IMP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
IMP to FIRO Conversion Table
- 1 IMP0.8700 FIRO
- 2 IMP1.740 FIRO
- 3 IMP2.610 FIRO
- 4 IMP3.480 FIRO
- 5 IMP4.350 FIRO
- 6 IMP5.220 FIRO
- 7 IMP6.0902 FIRO
- 8 IMP6.960 FIRO
- 9 IMP7.830 FIRO
- 10 IMP8.700 FIRO
- 50 IMP43.50 FIRO
- 100 IMP87.0031 FIRO
- 1,000 IMP870.03 FIRO
- 5,000 IMP4,350 FIRO
- 10,000 IMP8,700 FIRO
The table above shows real-time Isle of Man Pound to FIRO (IMP to FIRO) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 IMP to 10,000 IMP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much FIRO you can get at current rates based on commonly used IMP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
FIRO (FIRO) is currently trading at £ 1.15 IMP , reflecting a -2.80% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at £77.15K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of £20.73M IMP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated FIRO Price page.
13.49M IMP
Circulation Supply
77.15K
24-Hour Trading Volume
20.73M IMP
Market Cap
-2.80%
Price Change (1D)
£ 1.664
24H High
£ 1.535
24H Low
The FIRO to IMP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track FIRO's fluctuations against IMP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current FIRO price.
FIRO to IMP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 FIRO = 1.15 IMP | 1 IMP = 0.8700 FIRO
Today, the exchange rate for 1 FIRO to IMP is 1.15 IMP.
Buying 5 FIRO will cost 5.75 IMP and 10 FIRO is valued at 11.49 IMP.
1 IMP can be traded for 0.8700 FIRO.
50 IMP can be converted to 43.50 FIRO, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 FIRO to IMP has changed by -26.11% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2.80%, reaching a high of 1.2449228320318357 IMP and a low of 1.1484113865197523 IMP.
One month ago, the value of 1 FIRO was 2.3239058298421202 IMP, which represents a -50.55% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, FIRO has changed by 0.6474496507454031 IMP, resulting in a +128.99% change in its value.
All About FIRO (FIRO)
Now that you have calculated the price of FIRO (FIRO), you can learn more about FIRO directly at MEXC. Learn about FIRO past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy FIRO, trading pairs, and more.
FIRO to IMP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, FIRO (FIRO) has fluctuated between 1.1484113865197523 IMP and 1.2449228320318357 IMP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1.1484113865197523 IMP to a high of 1.7724439190905181 IMP. You can view detailed FIRO to IMP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|£ 1.24
|£ 1.76
|£ 4.3
|£ 4.3
|Low
|£ 1.14
|£ 1.14
|£ 1.14
|£ 0.42
|Average
|£ 1.18
|£ 1.39
|£ 1.85
|£ 1.26
|Volatility
|+8.12%
|+40.12%
|+135.70%
|+770.88%
|Change
|-3.31%
|-26.11%
|-50.55%
|+128.64%
FIRO Price Forecast in IMP for 2026 and 2030
FIRO’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential FIRO to IMP forecasts for the coming years:
FIRO Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, FIRO could reach approximately £1.21 IMP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
FIRO Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, FIRO may rise to around £1.47 IMP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our FIRO Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
FIRO Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
FIRO/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of FIRO Spot trading pairs, covering markets where FIRO is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell FIRO at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore FIRO Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of FIRO futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy FIRO
Looking to add FIRO to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy FIRO › or Get started now ›
FIRO and IMP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
FIRO (FIRO) vs USD: Market Comparison
FIRO Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $1.5363
- 7-Day Change: -26.11%
- 30-Day Trend: -50.55%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including FIRO, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to IMP, the USD price of FIRO remains the primary market benchmark.
[FIRO Price] [FIRO to USD]
Isle of Man Pound (IMP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (IMP/USD): 1.336455292897542
- 7-Day Change: +1.40%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.40%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger IMP means you will pay less to get the same amount of FIRO.
- A weaker IMP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy FIRO securely with IMP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the FIRO to IMP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between FIRO (FIRO) and Isle of Man Pound (IMP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in FIRO, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the FIRO to IMP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and IMP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. IMP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence IMP's strength. When IMP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like FIRO, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like FIRO, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for FIRO may rise, impacting its conversion to IMP.
Convert FIRO to IMP Instantly
Use our real-time FIRO to IMP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert FIRO to IMP?
Enter the Amount of FIRO
Start by entering how much FIRO you want to convert into IMP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live FIRO to IMP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date FIRO to IMP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about FIRO and IMP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add FIRO to your portfolio? Learn how to buy FIRO with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the FIRO to IMP exchange rate calculated?
The FIRO to IMP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of FIRO (often in USD or USDT), converted to IMP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the FIRO to IMP rate change so frequently?
FIRO to IMP rate changes so frequently because both FIRO and Isle of Man Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed FIRO to IMP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the FIRO to IMP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the FIRO to IMP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert FIRO to IMP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my FIRO to IMP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of FIRO against IMP over time?
You can understand the FIRO against IMP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the FIRO to IMP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken IMP, impacting the conversion rate even if FIRO stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the FIRO to IMP exchange rate?
FIRO halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the FIRO to IMP rate.
Can I compare the FIRO to IMP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the FIRO to IMP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the FIRO to IMP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the FIRO price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the FIRO to IMP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but IMP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target FIRO to IMP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences FIRO and the Isle of Man Pound?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both FIRO and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting FIRO to IMP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your IMP into FIRO of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is FIRO to IMP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor FIRO prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, FIRO to IMP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the FIRO to IMP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen IMP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive FIRO to IMP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.