What is FIRO (FIRO)

XZC (ZCoin) has been renamed FIRO (Firo). Zcash (XZC) is a cryptocurrency that guarantees accounting privacy by using the zerocoin protocol. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement the Zerocoin protocol, which ensures that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked through the use of zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin is developed by the R&D team headed by Poramin and Aizensou. The zerocoin protocol is used to ensure the privacy of accounts, and the zero-knowledge proof is used to ensure that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked. Its parameters are the same as Bitcoin, the block time is 10 minutes, and the output halving cycle is also the same as Bitcoin, which is about halving every 4 years.

FIRO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FIRO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FIRO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about FIRO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FIRO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FIRO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FIRO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FIRO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FIRO price prediction page.

FIRO Price History

Tracing FIRO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FIRO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FIRO price history page.

How to buy FIRO (FIRO)

Looking for how to buy FIRO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FIRO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FIRO to Local Currencies

1 FIRO to VND ₫ 16,752.129 1 FIRO to AUD A$ 0.98673 1 FIRO to GBP ￡ 0.47745 1 FIRO to EUR € 0.560208 1 FIRO to USD $ 0.6366 1 FIRO to MYR RM 2.718282 1 FIRO to TRY ₺ 24.483636 1 FIRO to JPY ¥ 92.192412 1 FIRO to RUB ₽ 52.793238 1 FIRO to INR ₹ 53.805432 1 FIRO to IDR Rp 10,436.063904 1 FIRO to KRW ₩ 891.596496 1 FIRO to PHP ₱ 35.3313 1 FIRO to EGP ￡E. 32.294718 1 FIRO to BRL R$ 3.59679 1 FIRO to CAD C$ 0.878508 1 FIRO to BDT ৳ 77.60154 1 FIRO to NGN ₦ 1,023.468186 1 FIRO to UAH ₴ 26.48256 1 FIRO to VES Bs 56.0208 1 FIRO to PKR Rs 179.470272 1 FIRO to KZT ₸ 329.669676 1 FIRO to THB ฿ 21.07146 1 FIRO to TWD NT$ 19.549986 1 FIRO to AED د.إ 2.336322 1 FIRO to CHF Fr 0.522012 1 FIRO to HKD HK$ 4.93365 1 FIRO to MAD .د.م 5.894916 1 FIRO to MXN $ 12.464628

FIRO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FIRO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FIRO What is the price of FIRO (FIRO) today? The live price of FIRO (FIRO) is 0.6366 USD . What is the market cap of FIRO (FIRO)? The current market cap of FIRO is $ 10.96M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FIRO by its real-time market price of 0.6366 USD . What is the circulating supply of FIRO (FIRO)? The current circulating supply of FIRO (FIRO) is 17.22M USD . What was the highest price of FIRO (FIRO)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of FIRO (FIRO) is 25.012 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FIRO (FIRO)? The 24-hour trading volume of FIRO (FIRO) is $ 187.89K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!