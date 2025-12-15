The post List of Most Searched Altcoins in Recent Hours Revealed – Some Surprises Included appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinGecko has released an updated list of the most searched altcoins by users in recent hours. The list reveals that both large-scale projects and mid- to small-cap altcoins are attracting significant interest. Here are the altcoins and their market values that cryptocurrency users have searched for the most in recent hours: Firo (FIRO) – Market Cap: $39.3 million Monad (MON) – Market Cap: $285.0 million Bitcoin (BTC) – Market Cap: $1.78 trillion Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) – Market Cap: $289.9 million Zcash (ZEC) – Market Cap: $5.57 billion Hyperliquid (HYPE) – Market Cap: $7.85 billion Solana (SOL) – Market Cap: $73.4 billion Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – Market Cap: $709.7 million Sui (SUI) – Market Cap: $5.85 billion Aster (ASTER) – Market Cap: $1.92 billion Ethereum (ETH) – Market Cap: $363.7 billion Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) – Market Cap: $387.4 million Linea (LINEA) – Market Cap: $131.5 million Pi Network (PI) – Market Cap: $1.84 billion Audiera (BEAT) – Market Cap: $250.8 million According to the list, in addition to giant assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, major projects such as Zcash, Solana, Sui, and Hyperliquid also attracted intense interest, while names such as Fartcoin in the memecoin category and new projects such as Audiera also managed to attract investor attention. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/list-of-most-searched-altcoins-in-recent-hours-revealed-some-surprises-included/

