Tom Lee Predicts A New Bitcoin High Before The End Of January 2026 ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Tom Lee Predicts A New Bitcoin High Before The End Of January 2026 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has tipped Bitcoin (BTC) to set a new peak in the coming months after a torrid patch for the top crypto. Lee hinged his bullish projections on the recovery of equities and the buzz around an incoming Federal Reserve Chair in the US. New Highs For Bitcoin In Early 2026 Tom Lee has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among Bitcoin investors after predicting the asset to set a new all-time high in 2026. According to a CNBC interview, the financial analyst forecasted Bitcoin to set a new peak before the end of January 2026, reversing its current decline. Lee noted that the leading cryptocurrency has several factors at play that could justify a near-term rally. Right off the bat, the analyst pointed to equities recovering in the coming months, potentially increasing liquidity and the risk appetite for investors. Furthermore, Lee theorized that a change of guard at the US Federal Reserve could catalyze Bitcoin to reach a new high. The analyst stated that Bitcoin could price in the buzz around a new Fed Chair in early 2026, with US President Trump expected to name a replacement for the incumbent, Jerome Powell. He also noted that a hawkish Federal Reserve for the greater part of 2025 has hurt several financial models, adding that a “dovish Fed” will be a tailwind for prices. As the odds of a December rate cut surged, several experts have opined that macroeconomic forces are favoring Bitcoin for an imminent rally. Advertisement “I do think Bitcoin can make an all-time high by the end of January,” said Lee. “I don’t think we should think that the highs are in place for Bitcoin or Ethereum or crypto.” At the moment, Bitcoin is trading at the $91K mark, a far…