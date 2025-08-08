More About FLZ

Fellaz (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) Live Price Chart

$1.048
+1.74%1D
FLZ Live Price Data & Information

Fellaz (FLZ) is currently trading at 1.048 USD with a market cap of 494.52M USD. FLZ to USD price is updated in real-time.

Fellaz Key Market Performance:

$ 84.26K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.74%
Fellaz 24-hour price change
471.87M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FLZ to USD price on MEXC.

FLZ Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Fellaz for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.01792+1.74%
30 Days$ +0.448+74.66%
60 Days$ +0.448+74.66%
90 Days$ +0.448+74.66%
Fellaz Price Change Today

Today, FLZ recorded a change of $ +0.01792 (+1.74%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fellaz 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.448 (+74.66%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fellaz 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FLZ saw a change of $ +0.448 (+74.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fellaz 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.448 (+74.66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is Fellaz (FLZ)

As the ultimate Web2-Web3 entertainment powerhouse Fellaz fuses traditional media, blockchain, and AI to power immersive fan experiences and unlock creator potential worldwide.

Fellaz is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fellaz investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FLZ staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fellaz on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fellaz buying experience smooth and informed.

Fellaz Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fellaz, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FLZ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fellaz price prediction page.

Fellaz Price History

Tracing FLZ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FLZ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fellaz price history page.

Fellaz (FLZ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fellaz (FLZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLZ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Fellaz (FLZ)

You can easily purchase Fellaz on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

FLZ to Local Currencies

Fellaz Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fellaz, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Fellaz Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fellaz

