FimarkCoin (FMC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FimarkCoin (FMC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FimarkCoin (FMC) Information FMC is the native token of FMCPAY Exchange, aiming to simplify payment processes and enable efficient co-payment of transaction fees and travel expenses. FMCPAY Exchange, is a cryptocurrency and electronic stock exchange – owned by FUINRE corporation and registered for a financial business license in the US. They build scalable, secure blockchain-enabled solutions that supercharge users' experiences using digital assets. Official Website: https://fimarkcoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://fimarkcoin.com/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TF8EjxT89LmcUNKV3fq55oeD5V44V7tjo2 Buy FMC Now!

FimarkCoin (FMC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FimarkCoin (FMC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 128.32B $ 128.32B $ 128.32B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 110.34M $ 110.34M $ 110.34M All-Time High: $ 0.0027308 $ 0.0027308 $ 0.0027308 All-Time Low: $ 0.000293380728565123 $ 0.000293380728565123 $ 0.000293380728565123 Current Price: $ 0.0008599 $ 0.0008599 $ 0.0008599 Learn more about FimarkCoin (FMC) price

FimarkCoin (FMC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FimarkCoin (FMC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FMC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FMC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FMC's tokenomics, explore FMC token's live price!

How to Buy FMC Interested in adding FimarkCoin (FMC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy FMC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy FMC on MEXC now!

FimarkCoin (FMC) Price History Analysing the price history of FMC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore FMC Price History now!

FMC Price Prediction Want to know where FMC might be heading? Our FMC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FMC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!