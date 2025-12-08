Red Sox Star Sends 4-Word Alex Bregman Message With Contract Decision Looming

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 16: Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during his introductory press conference at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida on February 16, 2025. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Getty Images Boston Red Sox fans might soon have an answer to one of the biggest questions facing this Major League Baseball offseason. Unless a decision comes sooner, the team will get a stronger sense of Alex Bregman's market during the upcoming Winter Meetings. Then it can better determine whether it is willing to meet the cost of reuniting with Bregman after he opted out of his contract following a successful bounceback season in Boston. Bregman is a clear fit for a return to the Red Sox as a solid infielder, strong bat and valuable mentor to its core of young players. And as a decision on Bregman's next contract looms, one of those young players sent him a message. "Is that the warmup?" Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony asked in the comment section of Bregman's recent Instagram post. The post showed Bregman preparing to squat several hundred pounds, an especially impressive setup considering he missed some time during this past season with a quad strain. And the interaction underscored the impression that Bregman made on the organization off the field during his short stint. Bregman was frequently praised for his leadership with the Red Sox. He was interested in going over hitting mechanics with his teammates, communicated with other players in Spanish and frequently praised the team's young stars. "Super special player," Bregman said of Anthony after he hit his first career home run at Fenway Park in July, according to NBC Sports Boston's Darren Hartwell. "I think he's going to be a superstar in this league…