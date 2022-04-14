Fred (FRED) Tokenomics
FRED is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
First Convicted Raccoon Fred (FRED) is a Solana-based memecoin that emerged during a wave of animal-themed tokens inspired by viral stories and pop culture. FRED quickly gained traction, recording nearly 150,000 transactions and a trading volume of $83 million, with a market cap that peaked at $129 million during its initial surge. However, as with many memecoins, its long-term viability is uncertain and its economics are primarily driven by community speculation and narrative momentum.
Issuance Mechanism
- Platform: Solana blockchain (launched via pump.fun, a popular Solana memecoin platform).
- Initial Distribution: FRED was created using a standardized template on pump.fun, which automates token creation and initial liquidity provision.
- Supply: The total supply and detailed emission schedule are not publicly documented in the available sources, but memecoins on pump.fun typically have a fixed supply minted at launch.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Documented Allocation Breakdown: There is no evidence of a formal allocation to teams, advisors, or investors. Tokens are generally distributed to the public via open trading on decentralized exchanges immediately after launch.
- No Vesting or Lockups: There are no records of vesting schedules, lockups, or structured unlock events for FRED. All tokens are typically liquid from inception.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: FRED is a speculative asset, with its main utility being trading and participation in the memecoin ecosystem.
- Staking: FRED can be staked in certain Solana DeFi pools (e.g., Solbank), where users can earn additional tokens (such as SB) as rewards. The typical weekly ROI for staking FRED is around 1.48%, with a 2% fee for deposits and withdrawals.
- Community Engagement: The token’s value is largely driven by social media hype, community memes, and viral narratives rather than intrinsic utility or protocol incentives.
Locking Mechanism
- No Protocol-Enforced Locking: There is no evidence of protocol-level token locking or vesting. All tokens are tradable and transferable from launch.
- Staking Pools: Users may voluntarily lock FRED in staking pools to earn yield, but this is optional and not enforced by the token contract.
Unlocking Time
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no scheduled unlock events or vesting cliffs. All tokens are available for trading and use immediately upon launch.
Token Economics Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, minted at launch via pump.fun on Solana
|Allocation
|No formal allocation; all tokens available to public at launch
|Usage
|Speculation, trading, staking in DeFi pools (e.g., Solbank)
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (e.g., earn SB tokens), community-driven hype
|Locking
|No protocol lock; optional staking lock in DeFi pools
|Unlocking
|No vesting or unlock schedule; all tokens liquid from inception
Additional Context and Implications
- Legal and Regulatory: FRED and similar tokens launched via pump.fun have been subject to legal scrutiny, with allegations that the platform facilitated the creation of unregistered securities. This regulatory risk is a significant consideration for participants.
- Speculative Nature: As a memecoin, FRED’s economics are not designed for long-term sustainability or utility. Its value is highly volatile and driven by social sentiment.
- No Documented Roadmap or Governance: There is no evidence of a formal roadmap, governance process, or plans for future development.
Summary
FRED exemplifies the current memecoin trend: rapid, community-driven launches with minimal formal structure, no vesting or allocation schedules, and value derived almost entirely from social momentum. Participants should be aware of the speculative and high-risk nature of such tokens, as well as the lack of transparency and regulatory uncertainties surrounding their issuance and trading.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
