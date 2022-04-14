FUNToken (FUN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FUNToken (FUN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FUNToken (FUN) Information Based on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, FUNToken was created as a fast, transparent, and truly fair transactional solution for iGaming ecosystems and players. Official Website: https://funtoken.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/FunFair Buy FUN Now!

FUNToken (FUN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FUNToken (FUN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 94.68M $ 94.68M $ 94.68M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 10.81B $ 10.81B $ 10.81B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.024786 $ 0.024786 $ 0.024786 All-Time Low: $ 0.00105059450244 $ 0.00105059450244 $ 0.00105059450244 Current Price: $ 0.008762 $ 0.008762 $ 0.008762 Learn more about FUNToken (FUN) price

FUNToken (FUN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FUNToken (FUN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FUN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FUN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FUN's tokenomics, explore FUN token's live price!

How to Buy FUN Interested in adding FUNToken (FUN) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy FUN, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy FUN on MEXC now!

FUNToken (FUN) Price History Analysing the price history of FUN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore FUN Price History now!

FUN Price Prediction Want to know where FUN might be heading? Our FUN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FUN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!