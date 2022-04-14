FUND (FUND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FUND (FUND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FUND (FUND) Information Native token fueling the Unification ecosystem. FUND empowers Beacons, WRKChains, and UNODE (deploying 2023). Unification $FUND is a hybrid blockchain that allows deployment of WRKChains. xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem and power a suite of products, including Oracle of Oracles. Official Website: https://unification.com/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.unification.io Buy FUND Now!

FUND (FUND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FUND (FUND), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 757.84K $ 757.84K $ 757.84K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 34.45M $ 34.45M $ 34.45M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.73 $ 0.73 $ 0.73 All-Time Low: $ 0.002025981600393139 $ 0.002025981600393139 $ 0.002025981600393139 Current Price: $ 0.022 $ 0.022 $ 0.022 Learn more about FUND (FUND) price

FUND (FUND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FUND (FUND) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FUND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FUND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FUND's tokenomics, explore FUND token's live price!

How to Buy FUND Interested in adding FUND (FUND) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy FUND, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy FUND on MEXC now!

FUND (FUND) Price History Analysing the price history of FUND helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore FUND Price History now!

FUND Price Prediction Want to know where FUND might be heading? Our FUND price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FUND token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!