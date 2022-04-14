Gearbox (GEAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gearbox (GEAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gearbox (GEAR) Information Gearbox is a generalized leverage protocol. It has two sides to it: passive liquidity providers who earn low-risk APY by providing single-asset liquidity; and active farmers, firms, or even other protocols who borrow those assets to trade or farm with even x10 leverage. Official Website: https://gearbox.fi/ Whitepaper: https://docs.gearbox.finance/overview/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xba3335588d9403515223f109edc4eb7269a9ab5d#balances Buy GEAR Now!

Gearbox (GEAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gearbox (GEAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 34.39M $ 34.39M $ 34.39M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 34.39M $ 34.39M $ 34.39M All-Time High: $ 0.037494 $ 0.037494 $ 0.037494 All-Time Low: $ 0.002394699189497087 $ 0.002394699189497087 $ 0.002394699189497087 Current Price: $ 0.003439 $ 0.003439 $ 0.003439 Learn more about Gearbox (GEAR) price

Gearbox (GEAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gearbox (GEAR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GEAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GEAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GEAR's tokenomics, explore GEAR token's live price!

