gorilla (GORILLABSC) Information $GORILLA is a meme coin built around the "ape" culture of the crypto community, symbolizing the spirit of retail investors uniting against market giants without fear. With the core slogan "Apes together strong," its iconic imagery features traders dressed in gorilla costumes in a humorous fashion, conveying a message of diamond hands and fearless defiance of market whales. Official Website: https://gorillabsc.vip Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xcf640fdf9b3d9e45cbd69fda91d7e22579c14444 Buy GORILLABSC Now!

gorilla (GORILLABSC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for gorilla (GORILLABSC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.74M $ 4.74M $ 4.74M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.74M $ 4.74M $ 4.74M All-Time High: $ 0.011685 $ 0.011685 $ 0.011685 All-Time Low: $ 0.000169190737028489 $ 0.000169190737028489 $ 0.000169190737028489 Current Price: $ 0.004738 $ 0.004738 $ 0.004738 Learn more about gorilla (GORILLABSC) price

gorilla (GORILLABSC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of gorilla (GORILLABSC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GORILLABSC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GORILLABSC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GORILLABSC's tokenomics, explore GORILLABSC token's live price!

