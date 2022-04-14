Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Tokenomics
GotG launched the world's first DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG was the first in the digital asset market to implement and launch the DAG guarantee·insurance solution which is evaluated as an achievement that dramatically improved the stability of digital asset investors. Now, digital asset management foundations and digital asset investors can obtain both stability and profitability for their digital assets at the same time through GotG Platform’s DAG guarantee·insurance solution.
Understanding the tokenomics of Got Guaranteed (GOTG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GOTG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GOTG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Price History
Analysing the price history of GOTG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
