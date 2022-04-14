Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Got Guaranteed (GOTG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Information GotG launched the world's first DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG was the first in the digital asset market to implement and launch the DAG guarantee·insurance solution which is evaluated as an achievement that dramatically improved the stability of digital asset investors. Now, digital asset management foundations and digital asset investors can obtain both stability and profitability for their digital assets at the same time through GotG Platform’s DAG guarantee·insurance solution. Official Website: https://gotg.world/ Whitepaper: https://gotg.world/assets/pdf/GOTG_whitepaper(ENG)_ver3.0.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xceeb07dd26b36287b6d109f0b06d7e8202ce8c1d Buy GOTG Now!

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Got Guaranteed (GOTG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.80B $ 1.80B $ 1.80B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.26M $ 8.26M $ 8.26M All-Time High: $ 15 $ 15 $ 15 All-Time Low: $ 0.000749738824703273 $ 0.000749738824703273 $ 0.000749738824703273 Current Price: $ 0.004588 $ 0.004588 $ 0.004588 Learn more about Got Guaranteed (GOTG) price

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Got Guaranteed (GOTG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOTG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOTG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GOTG's tokenomics, explore GOTG token's live price!

