Grafi to Surinamese Dollar Conversion Table
- 1 GRAFI0.01 SRD
- 2 GRAFI0.02 SRD
- 3 GRAFI0.03 SRD
- 4 GRAFI0.04 SRD
- 5 GRAFI0.06 SRD
- 6 GRAFI0.07 SRD
- 7 GRAFI0.08 SRD
- 8 GRAFI0.09 SRD
- 9 GRAFI0.10 SRD
- 10 GRAFI0.11 SRD
- 50 GRAFI0.56 SRD
- 100 GRAFI1.12 SRD
- 1,000 GRAFI11.17 SRD
- 5,000 GRAFI55.86 SRD
- 10,000 GRAFI111.72 SRD
The table above displays real-time Grafi to Surinamese Dollar (GRAFI to SRD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 GRAFI to 10,000 GRAFI. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked GRAFI amounts using the latest SRD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom GRAFI to SRD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SRD to GRAFI Conversion Table
- 1 SRD89.50 GRAFI
- 2 SRD179.01 GRAFI
- 3 SRD268.5 GRAFI
- 4 SRD358.03 GRAFI
- 5 SRD447.5 GRAFI
- 6 SRD537.04 GRAFI
- 7 SRD626.5 GRAFI
- 8 SRD716.06 GRAFI
- 9 SRD805.5 GRAFI
- 10 SRD895.07 GRAFI
- 50 SRD4,475 GRAFI
- 100 SRD8,950 GRAFI
- 1,000 SRD89,507 GRAFI
- 5,000 SRD447,538 GRAFI
- 10,000 SRD895,077 GRAFI
The table above shows real-time Surinamese Dollar to Grafi (SRD to GRAFI) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SRD to 10,000 SRD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Grafi you can get at current rates based on commonly used SRD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Grafi (GRAFI) is currently trading at $ 0.01 SRD , reflecting a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $43.85K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of $-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Grafi Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
43.85K
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
0.00%
Price Change (1D)
$ 0.000388
24H High
$ 0.000289
24H Low
The GRAFI to SRD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Grafi's fluctuations against SRD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Grafi price.
GRAFI to SRD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 GRAFI = 0.01 SRD | 1 SRD = 89.50 GRAFI
Today, the exchange rate for 1 GRAFI to SRD is 0.01 SRD.
Buying 5 GRAFI will cost 0.06 SRD and 10 GRAFI is valued at 0.11 SRD.
1 SRD can be traded for 89.50 GRAFI.
50 SRD can be converted to 4,475 GRAFI, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 GRAFI to SRD has changed by -7.97% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.00%, reaching a high of 0.014999383088338236 SRD and a low of 0.01117222090858183 SRD.
One month ago, the value of 1 GRAFI was 0.04874799503709926 SRD, which represents a -77.09% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, GRAFI has changed by -0.16406541707965844 SRD, resulting in a -93.63% change in its value.
All About Grafi (GRAFI)
Now that you have calculated the price of Grafi (GRAFI), you can learn more about Grafi directly at MEXC. Learn about GRAFI past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Grafi, trading pairs, and more.
GRAFI to SRD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Grafi (GRAFI) has fluctuated between 0.01117222090858183 SRD and 0.014999383088338236 SRD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.007808957174856504 SRD to a high of 0.023581504339913205 SRD. You can view detailed GRAFI to SRD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|Low
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|Average
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|$ 0
|Volatility
|+22.88%
|+131.19%
|+84.06%
|+131.97%
|Change
|-18.36%
|-7.07%
|-77.08%
|-93.62%
Grafi Price Forecast in SRD for 2026 and 2030
Grafi’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential GRAFI to SRD forecasts for the coming years:
GRAFI Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Grafi could reach approximately $0.01 SRD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
GRAFI Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, GRAFI may rise to around $0.01 SRD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Grafi Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
GRAFI and SRD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Grafi (GRAFI) vs USD: Market Comparison
Grafi Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.000289
- 7-Day Change: -7.97%
- 30-Day Trend: -77.09%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including GRAFI, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SRD, the USD price of GRAFI remains the primary market benchmark.
Surinamese Dollar (SRD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SRD/USD): 0.025867213196044996
- 7-Day Change: -0.42%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.42%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SRD means you will pay less to get the same amount of GRAFI.
- A weaker SRD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the GRAFI to SRD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Grafi (GRAFI) and Surinamese Dollar (SRD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in GRAFI, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the GRAFI to SRD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SRD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SRD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SRD's strength. When SRD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like GRAFI, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Grafi, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for GRAFI may rise, impacting its conversion to SRD.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the GRAFI to SRD exchange rate calculated?
The GRAFI to SRD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of GRAFI (often in USD or USDT), converted to SRD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the GRAFI to SRD rate change so frequently?
GRAFI to SRD rate changes so frequently because both Grafi and Surinamese Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed GRAFI to SRD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the GRAFI to SRD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the GRAFI to SRD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert GRAFI to SRD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my GRAFI to SRD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of GRAFI against SRD over time?
You can understand the GRAFI against SRD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the GRAFI to SRD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SRD, impacting the conversion rate even if GRAFI stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the GRAFI to SRD exchange rate?
Grafi halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the GRAFI to SRD rate.
Can I compare the GRAFI to SRD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the GRAFI to SRD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the GRAFI to SRD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Grafi price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the GRAFI to SRD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SRD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target GRAFI to SRD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Grafi and the Surinamese Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Grafi and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting GRAFI to SRD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SRD into GRAFI of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is GRAFI to SRD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor GRAFI prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, GRAFI to SRD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the GRAFI to SRD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SRD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive GRAFI to SRD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Disclaimer
