The 21Shares Solana ETF Is Crypto’s First Yield-Bearing ETF

The post The 21Shares Solana ETF Is Crypto’s First Yield-Bearing ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On October 17, 2025, the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved the 21Shares Solana ETF (ticker: VSOL). For years, the holy grail of crypto investing has been to blend blockchain’s yield-generating potential with the regulatory safety and structure of traditional finance. Now, that line has officially blurred. It’s the first major crypto fund that not only tracks Solana’s price but also pays investors a 6–7% annual staking yield. And it’s a moment that marks a new milestone for digital assets (one that Bitcoin itself hasn’t yet reached). The First US Solana ETF – the First with Yield The 21Shares Solana ETF will trade on the Cboe BZX Exchange and hold physical SOL tokens in custody through Coinbase, the appointed qualified custodian. Unlike Bitcoin ETFs that simply mirror price movements, this product allows the underlying assets to be staked on-chain. That means investors can generate a passive income from Solana’s proof‑of‑stake consensus mechanism. This is more than a technical distinction: it’s a philosophical shift. The fund’s mechanics pair a traditional ETF wrapper with blockchain-native staking yield. That means while investors trade it like any other exchange-traded fund through their broker, behind the scenes, the tokens are delegated to validators and earn rewards on the Solana network. Even after accounting for the ETF’s management fee of 0.30%, the net yield distributed to holders is expected to average between 6 and 7% annually. That’s paid through adjustments in share value rather than cash distributions. Why This Latest Solana News Matters to the Crypto Market To understand how groundbreaking this Solana news is, it helps to look backward. The SEC has steadfastly resisted any staking features in previous approvals, including Ethereum ETFs, over fears of conflating investment returns with unregistered securities yields. But the Solana ETF appears to have found a regulatory path forward via broader “generic listing standards”…