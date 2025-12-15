Indian Rupee trades broadly stable ahead of India’s flash PMI data

The Indian Rupee (INR) opens calmly against its major peers on Friday ahead of India's preliminary HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for November, which will be published at 05:00 GMT (10:30 IST). Investors will pay close attention to India's private sector PMI figures to get cues about the impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts on the manufacturing industry. The PMI report would demonstrate the impact of GST cuts on the overall consumption trend. On a broader note, the Indian Rupee has been underperforming as the United States (US) and India have not yet reached a trade deal despite negotiators from both nations having been in discussions for months. However, they have stated that a bilateral pact will be announced soon. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump stated that he will reduce tariffs on imports from India "at some point in time". Currently, Washington is charging 50% tariffs on imports coming from New Delhi, which includes a 25% additional levy as a penalty for buying Oil from Russia. On the monetary policy front, market experts have become confident that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will reduce interest rates in its upcoming monetary policy in December. "On monetary policy, we expect the RBI to cut the Repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25% in the policy meeting next month amid inflation undershooting the central bank's 2%-6% tolerance range," analysts at Morgan Stanley said. Daily digest market movers: Receding Fed dovish bets strengthen US Dollar The Indian Rupee trades cautiously at open against the US Dollar (USD) as the latter holds onto its week-long recovery move inspired by receding dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback's value against six major currencies, trades calmly…