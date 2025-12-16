Hana to Mozambican Metical Conversion Table
- 1 HANA0.82 MZN
- 2 HANA1.65 MZN
- 3 HANA2.47 MZN
- 4 HANA3.29 MZN
- 5 HANA4.12 MZN
- 6 HANA4.94 MZN
- 7 HANA5.77 MZN
- 8 HANA6.59 MZN
- 9 HANA7.41 MZN
- 10 HANA8.24 MZN
- 50 HANA41.18 MZN
- 100 HANA82.37 MZN
- 1,000 HANA823.69 MZN
- 5,000 HANA4,118.45 MZN
- 10,000 HANA8,236.89 MZN
The table above displays real-time Hana to Mozambican Metical (HANA to MZN) conversions across a range of values, from 1 HANA to 10,000 HANA. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked HANA amounts using the latest MZN market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom HANA to MZN amounts, please use the tool converter above.
- 1 MZN1.214 HANA
- 2 MZN2.428 HANA
- 3 MZN3.642 HANA
- 4 MZN4.856 HANA
- 5 MZN6.0702 HANA
- 6 MZN7.284 HANA
- 7 MZN8.498 HANA
- 8 MZN9.712 HANA
- 9 MZN10.92 HANA
- 10 MZN12.14 HANA
- 50 MZN60.70 HANA
- 100 MZN121.4 HANA
- 1,000 MZN1,214 HANA
- 5,000 MZN6,070 HANA
- 10,000 MZN12,140 HANA
The table above shows real-time Mozambican Metical to Hana (MZN to HANA) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MZN to 10,000 MZN. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Hana you can get at current rates based on commonly used MZN amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Hana (HANA) is currently trading at MT 0.82 MZN , reflecting a 14.37% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at MT31.15M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of MT-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Hana Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
31.15M
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
14.37%
Price Change (1D)
MT 0.01382
24H High
MT 0.01021
24H Low
The HANA to MZN trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Hana's fluctuations against MZN. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Hana price.
HANA to MZN Conversion Summary
As of | 1 HANA = 0.82 MZN | 1 MZN = 1.214 HANA
Today, the exchange rate for 1 HANA to MZN is 0.82 MZN.
Buying 5 HANA will cost 4.12 MZN and 10 HANA is valued at 8.24 MZN.
1 MZN can be traded for 1.214 HANA.
50 MZN can be converted to 60.70 HANA, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 HANA to MZN has changed by +0.93% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 14.37%, reaching a high of 0.883117736341544 MZN and a low of 0.6524335809006631 MZN.
One month ago, the value of 1 HANA was 1.2748334905943415 MZN, which represents a -35.39% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, HANA has changed by -0.45433915379076534 MZN, resulting in a -35.55% change in its value.
All About Hana (HANA)
Now that you have calculated the price of Hana (HANA), you can learn more about Hana directly at MEXC. Learn about HANA past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Hana, trading pairs, and more.
HANA to MZN Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Hana (HANA) has fluctuated between 0.6524335809006631 MZN and 0.883117736341544 MZN, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.6434873809666677 MZN to a high of 0.9010101362095346 MZN. You can view detailed HANA to MZN price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|MT 0.63
|MT 0.63
|MT 1.27
|MT 19.8
|Low
|MT 0.63
|MT 0.63
|MT 0.63
|MT 0.63
|Average
|MT 0.63
|MT 0.63
|MT 0.63
|MT 1.91
|Volatility
|+34.46%
|+31.78%
|+60.45%
|+1,502.40%
|Change
|+24.69%
|+1.58%
|-35.43%
|-35.60%
Hana Price Forecast in MZN for 2026 and 2030
Hana’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential HANA to MZN forecasts for the coming years:
HANA Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Hana could reach approximately MT0.86 MZN, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
HANA Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, HANA may rise to around MT1.05 MZN, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Hana Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
HANA and MZN in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Hana (HANA) vs USD: Market Comparison
Hana Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.01289
- 7-Day Change: +0.93%
- 30-Day Trend: -35.39%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including HANA, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MZN, the USD price of HANA remains the primary market benchmark.
Mozambican Metical (MZN) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MZN/USD): 0.015650198041518567
- 7-Day Change: +0.08%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.08%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MZN means you will pay less to get the same amount of HANA.
- A weaker MZN means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy HANA securely with MZN on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the HANA to MZN Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Hana (HANA) and Mozambican Metical (MZN) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in HANA, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the HANA to MZN rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MZN-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MZN Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MZN's strength. When MZN weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like HANA, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Hana, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for HANA may rise, impacting its conversion to MZN.
Convert HANA to MZN Instantly
Use our real-time HANA to MZN converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert HANA to MZN?
Enter the Amount of HANA
Start by entering how much HANA you want to convert into MZN using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live HANA to MZN Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date HANA to MZN exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about HANA and MZN.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add HANA to your portfolio? Learn how to buy HANA with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the HANA to MZN exchange rate calculated?
The HANA to MZN exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of HANA (often in USD or USDT), converted to MZN using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the HANA to MZN rate change so frequently?
HANA to MZN rate changes so frequently because both Hana and Mozambican Metical are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed HANA to MZN rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the HANA to MZN rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the HANA to MZN rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert HANA to MZN or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my HANA to MZN conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of HANA against MZN over time?
You can understand the HANA against MZN price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the HANA to MZN rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MZN, impacting the conversion rate even if HANA stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the HANA to MZN exchange rate?
Hana halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the HANA to MZN rate.
Can I compare the HANA to MZN rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the HANA to MZN rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the HANA to MZN rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Hana price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the HANA to MZN conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MZN markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target HANA to MZN price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Hana and the Mozambican Metical?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Hana and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting HANA to MZN and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MZN into HANA of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is HANA to MZN a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor HANA prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, HANA to MZN can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the HANA to MZN rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MZN against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive HANA to MZN rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Hana News and Market Updates
Woori Bank adds Bitcoin price to Seoul trading room
The post Woori Bank adds Bitcoin price to Seoul trading room appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has joined Woori Bank’s main Seoul trading room dashboard, displayed alongside FX and stock indicators as Korea tightens crypto rules and eyes bank-led stablecoins. Summary Woori Bank now shows live Bitcoin prices in its primary dealing room, treating BTC as a key market sentiment gauge next to FX and equity data. Korean banks deepen crypto ties, with Hana partnering Upbit’s operator and policymakers pushing bank-controlled won stablecoin consortia. Regulators plan stricter travel rule thresholds and pre-emptive account freezes for suspicious crypto flows, aligning with FATF standards by 2026. Woori Bank has begun displaying Bitcoin prices in its main trading room in Seoul, marking the first time a commercial bank in South Korea has integrated cryptocurrency price feeds into its dealing environment, according to bank officials. The Bitcoin (BTC) price display appears alongside traditional financial indicators including the won-dollar exchange rate and stock market data in the space where traders handle foreign exchange, bonds and derivatives. A Woori Bank official stated the decision reflects the growing influence of digital assets in global finance, noting that Bitcoin has increasingly become a signal for broader market sentiment. “As digital assets continue to grow in prominence and influence in global financial markets, we determined that they should be monitored as a key indicator to better read overall market trends,” the official said. The development follows increased engagement by Korean banks in digital asset infrastructure. Hana Financial Group signed a partnership with Dunamu, operator of the Upbit exchange, to incorporate blockchain tools into services including overseas remittances and financial data systems, according to an announcement this week. Woori has not announced a formal partnership with a crypto exchange. However, Chief Executive Officer Jung Jin-wan said in October that payments and digital asset ecosystems are “increasingly interconnected,” suggesting the sector could open new revenue avenues…2025/12/05
Korean Banking Giant Adds Bitcoin to Main Trading Room Display
The post Korean Banking Giant Adds Bitcoin to Main Trading Room Display appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Woori Bank has installed Bitcoin price displays in its main trading room in Seoul. The cryptocurrency now appears alongside traditional financial indicators, including the won-dollar exchange rate and stock market data. The development represents the first instance of a South Korean commercial bank incorporating crypto pricing into its frontline dealing environment. Traders who handle foreign exchange, bonds, and derivatives now have direct access to real-time Bitcoin data. Bitcoin price display, Source: X A bank official explained the rationale behind the integration. Digital assets have gained significant influence in global financial markets. Bitcoin serves as an important signal for broader market sentiment. The bank views cryptocurrency monitoring as essential for understanding overall market trends. Banking Sector Embraces Digital Asset Infrastructure The Korean banking industry is expanding its involvement in digital asset services. Hana Financial Group partnered with Dunamu this week. Dunamu operates the Upbit exchange. The collaboration will bring blockchain technology into various banking services. These include overseas remittances and financial data systems. Woori Bank has not yet announced a formal exchange partnership. However, senior executives have consistently indicated plans to enter the digital asset space. CEO Jung Jin-wan addressed the topic in October. He described payments and digital asset ecosystems as increasingly interconnected. The executive suggested the sector could generate new revenue streams for traditional banks. Regulatory developments are creating clearer frameworks for institutional involvement. The government and the ruling Democratic Party are reviewing a proposal for a stablecoin. The plan would limit won-based stablecoin issuance to bank-led consortia. Banks would need to hold majority ownership in these arrangements. If passed, major lenders like Woori could become central players in stablecoin markets. Retail Investors Drive Crypto Activity South Korean retail investors demonstrated a strong appetite for digital assets during the recent Chuseok holiday period. Between October 3 and 9, investors…2025/12/05
Woori Bank Adds Bitcoin Price Feed to Seoul Trading Floor
Woori Bank has installed Bitcoin price displays in its main trading room in Seoul. The cryptocurrency now appears alongside traditional financial indicators, including the won-dollar exchange rate and stock market data.The development represents the first instance of a South Korean commercial bank incorporating crypto pricing into its frontline dealing environment. Traders who handle foreign exchange, bonds, and derivatives now have direct access to real-time Bitcoin data.Bitcoin price display, Source: XA bank official explained the rationale behind the integration. Digital assets have gained significant influence in global financial markets. Bitcoin serves as an important signal for broader market sentiment. The bank views cryptocurrency monitoring as essential for understanding overall market trends.Banking Sector Embraces Digital Asset InfrastructureThe Korean banking industry is expanding its involvement in digital asset services. Hana Financial Group partnered with Dunamu this week. Dunamu operates the Upbit exchange. The collaboration will bring blockchain technology into various banking services. These include overseas remittances and financial data systems.Woori Bank has not yet announced a formal exchange partnership. However, senior executives have consistently indicated plans to enter the digital asset space. CEO Jung Jin-wan addressed the topic in October. He described payments and digital asset ecosystems as increasingly interconnected. The executive suggested the sector could generate new revenue streams for traditional banks.Regulatory developments are creating clearer frameworks for institutional involvement. The government and the ruling Democratic Party are reviewing a proposal for a stablecoin. The plan would limit won-based stablecoin issuance to bank-led consortia. Banks would need to hold majority ownership in these arrangements. If passed, major lenders like Woori could become central players in stablecoin markets.Retail Investors Drive Crypto ActivitySouth Korean retail investors demonstrated a strong appetite for digital assets during the recent Chuseok holiday period. Between October 3 and 9, investors allocated $1.24 billion to US tech and crypto-linked assets. Local markets remained closed during this period.Leveraged ETFs attracted substantial capital. High-growth stocks also drew significant interest. Traders attempted to capitalize on the momentum on Wall Street. Optimism about the US tech sector's resilience and potential domestic stimulus measures fueled the surge in trading.South Korea announced plans for comprehensive cryptocurrency transaction monitoring last week. The country will expand its travel rule requirements to cover smaller transactions. The new threshold applies to transfers of less than 1 million won, approximately $680.Current regulations allow users to avoid identity verification by splitting transfers into smaller amounts. The updated rules will close this loophole. All transactions will require proper identification, regardless of the transaction size.2025/12/05
Korea’s Woori Bank Displaying Bitcoin Price in Its Trading Room
The post Korea’s Woori Bank Displaying Bitcoin Price in Its Trading Room appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Woori Bank makes a crucial statement by demonstrating Bitcoin prices in its Seoul dealing room. This marks further integration of TradFi and crypto and a significant advancement in the firm’s crypto push. Hana Financial Group and Dunamu signed an agreement to introduce blockchain technology to services such as overseas remittances. On Dec. 5, South Korean multinational financial institution Woori Bank announced that it had begun to display the prices of Bitcoin BTC $91 264 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $1.82 T Vol. 24h: $44.61 B in its main trading room in Seoul. It included won-dollar exchange rates and stock market data alongside. Woori Bank Demonstrates Crypto Interest The trading room is a meeting place for market makers, where frontline trading of foreign exchange, bonds, and derivatives takes place. An official of the bank noted that the initiative is in response to the growing prominence of crypto. “As digital assets continue to grow in prominence and influence in global financial markets, we determined that they should be monitored as a key indicator to better read overall market trends,” the Woori Bank official stated. Interestingly, the financial ecosystem has been seeing a subtle push towards the integration of the Traditional Finance (TradFi) system and digital asset markets. There have been quite a number of alliances set to spark such integrations. Recently, American crypto exchange Kraken signed a strategic partnership deal with Deutsche Börse to bridge TradFi and crypto. Together, they intend to engage in trading, custody, settlement, collateral management, and tokenized assets. Similarly, Hana Financial Group and Dunamu signed an agreement recently to introduce blockchain technology to services such as overseas remittances. Woori Bank is yet to hint at an alliance with a crypto company, but its announcement signals deep interest in the digital asset world. Spot Crypto ETFs Bridges…2025/12/05
