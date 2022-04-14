Hive Intelligence (HINT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hive Intelligence (HINT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hive Intelligence (HINT) Information Hive Intelligence is an infrastructure layer for AI agents, providing a unified API for real-time blockchain data. It eliminates data fragmentation, enabling AI agents to query and interact on-chain effortlessly. Official Website: http://hiveintelligence.xyz Whitepaper: http://docs.hiveintelligence.xyz Block Explorer: https://basescan.org//address/0x91dA780BC7f4B7Cf19ABE90411a2a296Ec5FF787 Buy HINT Now!

Hive Intelligence (HINT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hive Intelligence (HINT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.25M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 460.38M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.04414 All-Time Low: $ 0.00207862882740898 Current Price: $ 0.007052

Hive Intelligence (HINT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hive Intelligence (HINT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HINT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HINT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

