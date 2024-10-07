Sudeng (HIPPO) Tokenomics
No cats, no dogs. Only $HIPPO, driven by the people.
Overview
sudeng (HIPPO) is a flagship memecoin on the Sui blockchain, inspired by the hippo Su Deng. It is a community-driven project with a philanthropic angle, donating a portion of its revenues to wildlife conservation, notably supporting the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Community memecoin on Sui blockchain.
- Launch: 2024, during the memecoin boom on Sui.
- Supply: The specific total supply is not detailed in the available sources, but HIPPO is listed and traded on major centralized and decentralized exchanges, indicating a fixed and public supply.
Allocation Mechanism
- Community-Driven: The token is distributed and managed by the community, with no evidence of a traditional ICO or private sale.
- Charity Allocation: A portion of revenues is allocated to wildlife conservation efforts.
- Exchange Listings: HIPPO is available on major CEXs and DEXs, suggesting broad distribution through open market trading.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: HIPPO is a memecoin, primarily used for trading, holding, and community engagement.
- Philanthropy: Part of the token’s proceeds are donated to wildlife causes, providing a unique incentive for holders who wish to support charitable initiatives.
- Community Engagement: The token’s value is driven by community activity, social media presence, and partnerships within the Sui ecosystem.
- No Explicit Yield: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or direct on-chain incentives for holding HIPPO.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking/Unlocking: There is no mention of token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. The token appears to be fully liquid and tradable upon acquisition.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: Tokens are available for trading immediately after acquisition, with no vesting or delayed unlocks reported.
Token Economics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Community launch, Sui blockchain, 2024
|Allocation Mechanism
|Community-driven, charity allocation, exchange distribution
|Usage/Incentive
|Trading, holding, philanthropy, community engagement
|Locking Mechanism
|None reported; tokens are fully liquid
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate; no vesting or scheduled unlocks
Additional Notes
- Charity Focus: HIPPO stands out among memecoins for its explicit charitable mission, which may influence community loyalty and token demand.
- No Advanced Tokenomics: Unlike DeFi or infrastructure tokens, HIPPO does not employ complex mechanisms like bonding curves, staking, or governance.
- Market Performance: HIPPO reached an all-time high of $0.0143 on October 7, 2024, reflecting strong speculative and community interest.
Summary:
sudeng (HIPPO) is a fully liquid, community-driven memecoin on Sui with a unique philanthropic angle. There are no complex issuance, allocation, or locking mechanisms—its value is derived from community engagement, trading activity, and its charitable mission.
Sudeng (HIPPO) Price History
Analysing the price history of HIPPO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
