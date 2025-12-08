Hatom to Cambodian Riel Conversion Table

HTM to KHR Conversion Table

  • 1 HTM
    128.52 KHR
  • 2 HTM
    257.05 KHR
  • 3 HTM
    385.57 KHR
  • 4 HTM
    514.09 KHR
  • 5 HTM
    642.62 KHR
  • 6 HTM
    771.14 KHR
  • 7 HTM
    899.66 KHR
  • 8 HTM
    1,028.18 KHR
  • 9 HTM
    1,156.71 KHR
  • 10 HTM
    1,285.23 KHR
  • 50 HTM
    6,426.16 KHR
  • 100 HTM
    12,852.31 KHR
  • 1,000 HTM
    128,523.12 KHR
  • 5,000 HTM
    642,615.61 KHR
  • 10,000 HTM
    1,285,231.22 KHR

The table above displays real-time Hatom to Cambodian Riel (HTM to KHR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 HTM to 10,000 HTM. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked HTM amounts using the latest KHR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom HTM to KHR amounts, please use the tool converter above.

KHR to HTM Conversion Table

  • 1 KHR
    0.007780 HTM
  • 2 KHR
    0.01556 HTM
  • 3 KHR
    0.02334 HTM
  • 4 KHR
    0.03112 HTM
  • 5 KHR
    0.03890 HTM
  • 6 KHR
    0.04668 HTM
  • 7 KHR
    0.05446 HTM
  • 8 KHR
    0.06224 HTM
  • 9 KHR
    0.07002 HTM
  • 10 KHR
    0.07780 HTM
  • 50 KHR
    0.3890 HTM
  • 100 KHR
    0.7780 HTM
  • 1,000 KHR
    7.780 HTM
  • 5,000 KHR
    38.90 HTM
  • 10,000 KHR
    77.80 HTM

The table above shows real-time Cambodian Riel to Hatom (KHR to HTM) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 KHR to 10,000 KHR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Hatom you can get at current rates based on commonly used KHR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Hatom Price and Market Statistics in Cambodian Riel

Hatom (HTM) is currently trading at ៛ 128.52 KHR , reflecting a -1.53% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ៛400.62M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ៛2.14B KHR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Hatom Price page.

66.73B KHR

Circulation Supply

400.62M

24-Hour Trading Volume

2.14B KHR

Market Cap

-1.53%

Price Change (1D)

៛ 0.0327

24H High

៛ 0.0314

24H Low

The HTM to KHR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Hatom's fluctuations against KHR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Hatom price.

HTM to KHR Conversion Summary

As of | 1 HTM = 128.52 KHR | 1 KHR = 0.007780 HTM

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 HTM to KHR is 128.52 KHR.

  • Buying 5 HTM will cost 642.62 KHR and 10 HTM is valued at 1,285.23 KHR.

  • 1 KHR can be traded for 0.007780 HTM.

  • 50 KHR can be converted to 0.3890 HTM, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 HTM to KHR has changed by +14.64% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.53%, reaching a high of 130.92542382404991 KHR and a low of 125.7204375558155 KHR.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 HTM was 195.78756039743243 KHR, which represents a -34.36% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, HTM has changed by -209.40060140666085 KHR, resulting in a -61.97% change in its value.

All About Hatom (HTM)

Now that you have calculated the price of Hatom (HTM), you can learn more about Hatom directly at MEXC. Learn about HTM past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Hatom, trading pairs, and more.

HTM to KHR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Hatom (HTM) has fluctuated between 125.7204375558155 KHR and 130.92542382404991 KHR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 111.30662942839716 KHR to a high of 140.13424568323387 KHR. You can view detailed HTM to KHR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High៛ 120.11៛ 120.11៛ 200.19៛ 360.34
Low៛ 120.11៛ 80.07៛ 80.07៛ 80.07
Average៛ 120.11៛ 120.11៛ 120.11៛ 200.19
Volatility+4.13%+25.71%+50.10%+80.44%
Change+1.90%+14.64%-34.35%-60.75%

Hatom Price Forecast in KHR for 2026 and 2030

Hatom’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential HTM to KHR forecasts for the coming years:

HTM Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Hatom could reach approximately ៛134.95 KHR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

HTM Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, HTM may rise to around ៛164.03 KHR, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Hatom Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

HTM and KHR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Hatom (HTM) vs USD: Market Comparison

Hatom Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.0321
  • 7-Day Change: +14.64%
  • 30-Day Trend: -34.36%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from HTM, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including HTM, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to KHR, the USD price of HTM remains the primary market benchmark.
[HTM Price] [HTM to USD]

Cambodian Riel (KHR) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (KHR/USD): 0.0002497180531476246
  • 7-Day Change: +0.24%
  • 30-Day Trend: +0.24%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since HTM is typically valued in USD, shifts in KHR vs USD affect the HTM to KHR rate.
  • A stronger KHR means you will pay less to get the same amount of HTM.
  • A weaker KHR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy HTM securely with KHR on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy HTM Instantly Now]

What Influences the HTM to KHR Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Hatom (HTM) and Cambodian Riel (KHR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in HTM, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the HTM to KHR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and KHR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. KHR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence KHR's strength. When KHR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like HTM, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Hatom, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for HTM may rise, impacting its conversion to KHR.

Convert HTM to KHR Instantly

Use our real-time HTM to KHR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert HTM to KHR?

  1. Enter the Amount of HTM

    Start by entering how much HTM you want to convert into KHR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live HTM to KHR Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date HTM to KHR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about HTM and KHR.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add HTM to your portfolio? Learn how to buy HTM with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the HTM to KHR exchange rate calculated?

    The HTM to KHR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of HTM (often in USD or USDT), converted to KHR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the HTM to KHR rate change so frequently?

    HTM to KHR rate changes so frequently because both Hatom and Cambodian Riel are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed HTM to KHR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the HTM to KHR rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the HTM to KHR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert HTM to KHR or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my HTM to KHR conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of HTM against KHR over time?

    You can understand the HTM against KHR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the HTM to KHR rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken KHR, impacting the conversion rate even if HTM stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the HTM to KHR exchange rate?

    Hatom halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the HTM to KHR rate.

  11. Can I compare the HTM to KHR rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the HTM to KHR rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the HTM to KHR rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Hatom price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the HTM to KHR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but KHR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target HTM to KHR price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Hatom and the Cambodian Riel?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Hatom and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting HTM to KHR and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your KHR into HTM of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is HTM to KHR a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor HTM prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, HTM to KHR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the HTM to KHR rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen KHR against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive HTM to KHR rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

