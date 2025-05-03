What is Hatom (HTM)

Hatom has built a complete Ecosystem dedicated to fostering DeFi on MultiversX, offering a range of products designed to shape the landscape, including a lending and borrowing protocol, liquid staking, a native stablecoin, and lending as a service among other ventures. Hatom's ecosystem is committed to providing users with secure, transparent, and user-friendly access to DeFi services while emphasizing scalability and security within the MultiversX blockchain.

Hatom Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Hatom, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of HTM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Hatom price prediction page.

Hatom Price History

Tracing HTM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing HTM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Hatom price history page.

How to buy Hatom (HTM)

Hatom Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Hatom, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hatom What is the price of Hatom (HTM) today? The live price of Hatom (HTM) is 0.2337 USD . What is the market cap of Hatom (HTM)? The current market cap of Hatom is $ 3.90M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HTM by its real-time market price of 0.2337 USD . What is the circulating supply of Hatom (HTM)? The current circulating supply of Hatom (HTM) is 16.67M USD . What was the highest price of Hatom (HTM)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Hatom (HTM) is 3.569 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Hatom (HTM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Hatom (HTM) is $ 261.60 USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

