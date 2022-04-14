Hyperlane (HYPER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hyperlane (HYPER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hyperlane (HYPER) Information Hyperlane is a permissionless interoperability protocol for cross-chain communication across different blockchain environments. It enables message passing and asset transfers across different chains without relying on centralized intermediaries or requiring any permissions. Official Website: https://hyperlane.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.hyperlane.xyz/docs/protocol-economics/intro Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x93A2Db22B7c736B341C32Ff666307F4a9ED910F5 Buy HYPER Now!

Market Cap: $ 68.65M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 175.20M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 391.84M
All-Time High: $ 0.7
All-Time Low: $ 0.08699760525884112
Current Price: $ 0.39184

Hyperlane (HYPER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hyperlane (HYPER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HYPER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HYPER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HYPER's tokenomics, explore HYPER token's live price!

Analysing the price history of HYPER helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

HYPER Price Prediction

