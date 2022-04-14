Index Cooperative (INDEX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Index Cooperative (INDEX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Index Cooperative (INDEX) Information The Index Cooperative DAO creates secure, accessible and simple-to-use on-chain products that help everyone from retail users to institutions gain exposure to the most important themes and strategies in crypto. Official Website: https://www.indexcoop.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.indexcoop.com Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0954906da0Bf32d5479e25f46056d22f08464cab Buy INDEX Now!

Index Cooperative (INDEX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Total Supply: $ 10.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.11M
All-Time High: $ 7.499
All-Time Low: $ 0.7946144184895987
Current Price: $ 1.211

Index Cooperative (INDEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Index Cooperative (INDEX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of INDEX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many INDEX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand INDEX's tokenomics, explore INDEX token's live price!

