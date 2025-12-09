Bitcoin Coiling for Massive Breakout: Mining Costs Surge

Bitcoin mining expenses reach an all-time high of 137,800, and the price experiences essential annual opening difficulties. Per the IQ 276 holder, market manipulation may vanish within a week. Bitcoin is trading at significant levels of resistance. There is increasing pressure on the digital asset due to various technical factors. The cost of mining is soaring to record heights, and the price action is stabilizing. Source: yhbryankimiq on X , According to yhbryankimiq on X , the existing price is a discount. According to the account, market manipulation has been observed to be evident in recent trade. He wrote on X that such manipulation might disappear in a week. The cryptocurrency may then climb at a new all-time high. Record Mining Costs Signal Strong Floor The cost of mining has reached new heights. TedPillows on X states that production costs were the highest since their inception. Mining a single Bitcoin costs an average of 74600 dollars. All-in costs with depreciation soar to $137,800. Source: TedPillows on X According to the recent industry statistics, mining expenses reached 96,100 USD per Bitcoin in Q3 2024. The production cost of a coin amounts to approximately 49,500 in cash. Considering other costs such as depreciation and stock compensation, the total cost increases significantly. These high production levels usually sustain high price levels in times of consolidation. Miners keep building infrastructure even though it is costly. This is an indication of hope for an increase in prices. The network hash rate was more than 800 EH/s recently. The current seven-day average hash rate is 749.05 EH/s. Critical Yearly Open Becomes Key Battleground These annual open levels have been important…