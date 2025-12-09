‘I Buy Bitcoin Every Day’: World’s Highest IQ Holder

YoungHoon Kim, who publicly claims to have the highest recorded IQ score of 276, has entered the current crypto environment with quite a revelation that he "buys Bitcoin every day." The statement may be minimal in words, but the identity of the person behind it gives it an entirely different weight, because someone who positions himself as being at the far edge of cognitive capability is framing Bitcoin accumulation as a routine, and not a trade. The context of the Bitcoin price is important here. The leading cryptocurrency has recovered from its late-November low of around $84,000 straight to $93,000. While the price of BTC has restored price levels, the fear reading that still shows up on sentiment indicators suggests that caution remains. I buy Bitcoin every day. — YoungHoon Kim, IQ 276 (@yhbryankimiq) December 3, 2025 It is all about the contrast. The general market is still acting like it is recovering from a big fall, but Kim says Bitcoin accumulation is automatic and consistent. That contrast is what makes his statement so powerful: it suggests he does not see any reason to hesitate, even with all the volatility we saw in November. Bitcoin price angle In the meantime, Bitcoin is nearing the $93,000-$95,000 range that often decides whether a rebound turns into a bigger move. If the price keeps climbing past $90,000 and gathers steam, Kim's comment might be seen as a subtle sign of his optimism for a more robust December. If the chart stalls, it is still one of the more unusual moments of the week — a figure claiming the highest IQ on record, stating that he buys BTC every single day. Source: https://u.today/i-buy-bitcoin-every-day-worlds-highest-iq-holder