LAB Price Today

The live LAB (LAB) price today is $ 0.11235, with a 3.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.11235 per LAB.

LAB currently ranks #664 by market capitalisation at $ 25.89M, with a circulating supply of 230.40M LAB. During the last 24 hours, LAB traded between $ 0.10081 (low) and $ 0.11242 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.4576745217077037, while the all-time low was $ 0.07432014271580276.

In short-term performance, LAB moved +2.27% in the last hour and -19.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 149.33K.

LAB (LAB) Market Information

Rank No.664 Market Cap $ 25.89M Volume (24H) $ 149.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 112.35M Circulation Supply 230.40M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 23.04% Public Blockchain BSC

