What is OKZOO (AIOT)

OKZOO introduces the world's first urban-scale decentralized environmental data network through an interconnected system of physical AIoT devices. By blending AI with decentralized Internet of Things (DeIoT), OKZOO distributes portable machines with micro sensor nodes that collect both external and household environmental data through engaging AI pet companions. Users contribute to this grassroots network while earning peer-to-peer incentives via $AIOT tokens, which can be staked for on-chain rewards and in-game benefits, creating a sustainable ecosystem that powers innovative AI environmental applications.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OKZOO What is the price of OKZOO (AIOT) today? The live price of OKZOO (AIOT) is 0.34458 USD . What is the market cap of OKZOO (AIOT)? The current market cap of OKZOO is $ 17.23M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AIOT by its real-time market price of 0.34458 USD . What is the circulating supply of OKZOO (AIOT)? The current circulating supply of OKZOO (AIOT) is 50.00M USD . What was the highest price of OKZOO (AIOT)? As of 2025-05-25 , the highest price of OKZOO (AIOT) is 0.5 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of OKZOO (AIOT)? The 24-hour trading volume of OKZOO (AIOT) is $ 76.06K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

