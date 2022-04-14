Invest Zone (IVFUN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Invest Zone (IVFUN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Invest Zone (IVFUN) Information IVfun — the most entertaining token on the blockchain! Backed by fun-lovers and powered by pure joy, it's crypto with a twist. Official Website: https://ivfun.meme/ Block Explorer: https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TSig7sWzEL2K83mkJMQtbyPpiVSbR6pZnb Buy IVFUN Now!

Invest Zone (IVFUN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Invest Zone (IVFUN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 339.98K $ 339.98K $ 339.98K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 940.22M $ 940.22M $ 940.22M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 361.60K $ 361.60K $ 361.60K All-Time High: $ 0.04011 $ 0.04011 $ 0.04011 All-Time Low: $ 0.000225814595489096 $ 0.000225814595489096 $ 0.000225814595489096 Current Price: $ 0.0003616 $ 0.0003616 $ 0.0003616 Learn more about Invest Zone (IVFUN) price

Invest Zone (IVFUN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Invest Zone (IVFUN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IVFUN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IVFUN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IVFUN's tokenomics, explore IVFUN token's live price!

Invest Zone (IVFUN) Price History Analysing the price history of IVFUN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore IVFUN Price History now!

