The post Solana’s WET Presale Relaunches After Bot Farm Snipes Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Solana presale event encountered distribution issues after a bot farm reportedly used over 1,000 wallets to snipe nearly the entire Wet (WET) token sale in seconds. Hosted through the decentralized exchange aggregator Jupiter, the presale sold out almost instantly. But genuine buyers effectively had no chance to participate because a single actor dominated the presale, according to organizers. Solana automated market maker (AMM) HumidiFi, the team behind the presale, confirmed the attack and scrapped the launch entirely. The team said it would create a new token and hold an airdrop to legitimate participants while explicitly excluding the sniper. “We are creating a new token. All Wetlist and JUP staker buyers will receive a pro-rata airdrop. The sniper is not getting shit,” HumidiFi wrote. “We will do a new public sale on Monday.” Source: Jupiter Bubblemaps identifies alleged sniper after tracing over 1,000 wallets On Friday, the blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps announced that it had identified the entity behind the presale attack, having observed unusual wallet clustering during the token sale. In an X thread, the company reported that at least 1,100 out of the 1,530 participating wallets displayed identical funding and activity patterns, suggesting that a single actor controlled them. Bubblemaps CEO Nick Vaiman told Cointelegraph that their team analyzed presale participants using their platform and saw patterns, including new wallets with no prior onchain activity, all being funded by a handful of wallets. These also received funding in a tight time window with similar Solana (SOL) token amounts. “Despite some of the clusters not connected together onchain, the behavioral similarities in size, time, and funding all point to a single entity,” Vaiman told Cointelegraph. Bubblemaps said that the sniper funded thousands of new wallets from exchanges, which had received 1,000 USDC (USDC) before the sale. The analytics company…

PANews reported on December 6th that Jupiter announced on its X platform that the WET public sale phase will restart on December 8th at 11 PM (UTC+8). The public sale phase scheduled for December 4th at 10 AM (Eastern Time) has been cancelled, and all addresses that participated in that phase will receive a refund in USDC. New WET tokens will be deployed, and old WET tokens will become invalid. Users who successfully participated in the Wetlist and Jup Stakers phases will retain their allocated shares and can claim them on TGE day through the DTF claim page. Previously, it was reported that HumidiFi would restart its public sale and airdrop new tokens next Monday, distributing them proportionally to Wetlist and JUP staking users. Blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps published an article on its X platform stating that it has identified the WET token snipeer, "Ramarxyz," who used over 1000 wallets to purchase 70% of the HumidiFi presale tokens and subsequently demanded refunds.

