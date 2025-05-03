Jupiter Logo

Jupiter Price(JUP)

USD

Jupiter (JUP) Live Price Chart

$0.4221$0.4221
-4.37%(1D)

JUP Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Jupiter (JUP) today is 0.4221 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.22B USD. JUP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Jupiter Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 676.07K USD
- Jupiter price change within the day is -4.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.90B USD

Get real-time price updates of the JUP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JUP price information.

JUP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Jupiter for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.019289-4.37%
30 Days$ +0.0267+6.75%
60 Days$ -0.226-34.88%
90 Days$ -0.4565-51.96%
Jupiter Price Change Today

Today, JUP recorded a change of $ -0.019289 (-4.37%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Jupiter 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0267 (+6.75%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Jupiter 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, JUP saw a change of $ -0.226 (-34.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Jupiter 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.4565 (-51.96%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

JUP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Jupiter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-1.06%

-4.37%

-9.93%

JUP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Jupiter (JUP)

Jupiter is the leading DeFi dApp on Solana, serves as Solana’s primary liquidity infrastructure, driving more than 80% of the total retail liquidity movement and seamlessly integrating with the majority of protocols within the Solana network.

Jupiter is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check JUP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Jupiter on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.



Jupiter Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Jupiter, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of JUP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Jupiter price prediction page.

Jupiter Price History

Tracing JUP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing JUP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Jupiter price history page.

How to buy Jupiter (JUP)

Looking for how to buy Jupiter? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

JUP to Local Currencies

1 JUP to VND
11,107.5615
1 JUP to AUD
A$0.654255
1 JUP to GBP
0.316575
1 JUP to EUR
0.371448
1 JUP to USD
$0.4221
1 JUP to MYR
RM1.802367
1 JUP to TRY
16.233966
1 JUP to JPY
¥61.128522
1 JUP to RUB
35.004753
1 JUP to INR
35.675892
1 JUP to IDR
Rp6,919.671024
1 JUP to KRW
591.176376
1 JUP to PHP
23.42655
1 JUP to EGP
￡E.21.413133
1 JUP to BRL
R$2.384865
1 JUP to CAD
C$0.582498
1 JUP to BDT
51.45399
1 JUP to NGN
678.614391
1 JUP to UAH
17.55936
1 JUP to VES
Bs37.1448
1 JUP to PKR
Rs118.998432
1 JUP to KZT
218.588706
1 JUP to THB
฿13.97151
1 JUP to TWD
NT$12.962691
1 JUP to AED
د.إ1.549107
1 JUP to CHF
Fr0.346122
1 JUP to HKD
HK$3.271275
1 JUP to MAD
.د.م3.908646
1 JUP to MXN
$8.264718

Jupiter Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Jupiter, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Jupiter Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Jupiter

Disclaimer

