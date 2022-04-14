Sidekick (K) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sidekick (K), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sidekick (K) Information Sidekick Protocol is building a one-stop live-stream platform, enabling anyone to share real-time market insights and discover digital assets. By combining engagement with timely content, Sidekick empowers millions to connect, collaborate, and seize emerging opportunities effortlessly. Official Website: https://sidekick.fans/ Whitepaper: https://sidekick-protocol.gitbook.io/sidekick Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x0a73d885cdd66adf69c6d64c0609e55c527db2be Buy K Now!

Sidekick (K) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sidekick (K), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 111.33M $ 111.33M $ 111.33M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Sidekick (K) price

Sidekick (K) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sidekick (K) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of K tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many K tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand K's tokenomics, explore K token's live price!

How to Buy K Interested in adding Sidekick (K) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy K, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Sidekick (K) Price History Analysing the price history of K helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore K Price History now!

K Price Prediction Want to know where K might be heading? Our K price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See K token's Price Prediction now!

