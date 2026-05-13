What is K21 about?

K21 is a closed-end art vault offering liquid exposure to a curated collection of 21 unique and original NFT artworks by a diverse roster of influential and pioneering contemporary, digital, and cryptonative artists. Engineered for composability, durability, and equity, K21 establishes a new protocol for art.

What is the current price of K21?

The live price of K21 (K21) is ₹1.91021830622104230000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is K21 positioned in the market?

K21 currently sits at market rank #4160, supported by a market capitalization of ₹34434923.642946610000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of K21?

The circulating supply of K21 is 18026697.923656195 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of K21?

During the last 24 hours, K21 traded within a range of ₹1.91018065133385910000 (24-hour low) and ₹2.03358607172718088000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is K21 from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

K21 reached an all-time high of ₹1091.05035613322000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹1.24539962144151596000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is K21 trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for K21?

The current price movement of -2.22% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.