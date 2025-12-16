The post Legends’ Arrives On Netflix This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ming Na Wen, Wyatt Oleff, Ralph Macchio, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Jackie Chan and Sadie Stanley in “Karate Kid Legends.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures Karate Kid: Legends, starring Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan and Ben Wang, debuts on Netflix this week. Rated PG-13, Karate Kid: Legends premiered in theaters on May 30 before pivoting to digital streaming on July 8. The official summary for Karate Kid: Legends reads, “When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother (Ming-Na Wen) to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. ForbesAfter ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle,’ What’s Next Big Anime Movie Release?By Tim Lammers “Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Chan) and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.” Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends also stars Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Wyatt Oleff and Aramis Knight. Karate Kid: Legends arrives on Netflix on Saturday, Sept. 27, according to the streaming platform. Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Star Ben Wang On Joining Ralph Macchio And Jackie Chan In ‘Karate Kid’ FranchiseBy Tim Lammers For viewers who don’t subscribe to Netflix, the platform offers an ad-based package for $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, an ad-free package for $17.99 per month for two supported devices and an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming. Ben Wang Says It Was Surreal To Star In ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Opposite…

The post Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ To Play In Some IMAX Theaters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac in “Frankenstein.” Netflix/Ken Woroner Frankenstein — writer-director Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of the classic Mary Shelley novel — will play in some IMAX theaters during the film’s upcoming theatrical run before it heads to Netflix. Frankenstein, which is the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s lifelong passion project, will begin its limited run in theaters on Oct. 17 before arriving on Netflix on Nov. 7. The film held its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in late August and also played at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. ForbesHit Horror Thriller ’28 Years Later’ Is New On Netflix This WeekBy Tim Lammers While the exact number of theaters Frankenstein will be playing in is yet to be announced, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond revealed Thursday at the Axios Media Live conference in New York that some of the theaters are IMAX venues. “It really is a theatrical movie,” Gelfond told attendees at the conference (via Deadline). “You know, Frankenstein and IMAX [are] great synergy. He’s big. IMAX is big, loud,” noting it will debut in “a couple of weeks.” While Gelfond didn’t indicate the number of IMAX theaters Frankenstein will be playing in, Deadline noted that “it will be a quite limited footprint of about 10 screenings.” Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Gets Netflix Premiere DateBy Tim Lammers One audience has already had a look at Frankenstein in IMAX. According to The Hollywood Reporter, del Toro screened his IMAX cut of the film at the Busan International Film Festival in Busan, South Korea. Frankenstein stars Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein’s Monster and Goth as Victor’s fiancée, Elizabeth Lavenza. The film also stars Christoph Waltz, Ralph Ineson, Burn Gorman, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery and Charles Dance. How Long Will Guillermo…

The post When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, is new in theaters this weekend. How soon will the romantic drama be coming to streaming? Directed by Kogonada and written by Seth Reiss, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey opens Friday in theaters nationwide. The official summary for the film reads, “Some doors bring you to your past. Some doors lead you to your future. And some doors change everything. ForbesTim Burton, 20th Anniversary Of ‘Corpse Bride’ To Be Celebrated At LightBox ExpoBy Tim Lammers “Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell) are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.” Rated R, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey also stars Kevin Kline and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The first stop for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey when it comes to the home entertainment marketplace will be on digital streaming via premium video on demand. ForbesHit Horror Thriller ’28 Years Later’ Is New On Netflix This WeekBy Tim Lammers The studio releasing A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Sony Pictures Entertainment, typically has a one-month to six-week window from the time its films open in theaters and arrive on PVOD. For example, the studio’s horror film Until Dawn opened in theaters on April 25 and debuted on PVOD on May 23. Sony’s Karate Kid: Legends didn’t arrive on digital streaming until July 8, just over five weeks after its theatrical release on May 30. Additionally, Sony’s…

The post First Steps’ Gets Streaming Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” partial poster featuring Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn. Disney/Marvel Studios Disney and Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps — starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — is coming soon to digital streaming. Find out when you can watch the movie at home. Disney and Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps — starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming. Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Gets Netflix Premiere DateBy Tim Lammers Rated PG-13, Fantastic Four: First Steps opened in theaters on July 25 with a solid first weekend take $117.5 million in its first weekend from 4,125 North American theaters before taking a steep dive in the film’s second weekend frame. The studio’s summary for The Fantastic Four: First Steps reads, “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. “Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.” ForbesHorror Hit ‘Weapons’ Shoots To Top Of Digital Streaming ChartsBy Tim Lammers The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man, Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Sarah Niles as F4 Chief of Staff Lynne Nichols and the voice of Matthew Wood as H.E.R.B.I.E. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut on digital streaming on premium video…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.