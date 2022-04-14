KASTA (KASTA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KASTA (KASTA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KASTA (KASTA) Information Kasta is a crypto payment platform that enables instant and borderless peer-to-peer crypto transactions. What's more, they will not charge any fees from payments that are transacted in the same cryptocurrency, or between two users. Official Website: https://www.ka.app Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/azjnhhrqg6ee5rwh Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x235737dbb56e8517391473f7c964db31fa6ef280 Buy KASTA Now!

KASTA (KASTA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KASTA (KASTA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.08M $ 11.08M $ 11.08M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 763.41M $ 763.41M $ 763.41M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.5025 $ 1.5025 $ 1.5025 All-Time Low: $ 0.008180965557324355 $ 0.008180965557324355 $ 0.008180965557324355 Current Price: $ 0.014517 $ 0.014517 $ 0.014517 Learn more about KASTA (KASTA) price

KASTA (KASTA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KASTA (KASTA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KASTA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KASTA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KASTA's tokenomics, explore KASTA token's live price!

KASTA (KASTA) Price History Analysing the price history of KASTA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

KASTA Price Prediction Want to know where KASTA might be heading? Our KASTA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

