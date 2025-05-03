What is KOI (KOI)

Koi is the largest native DeFi protocol on zkSync. Koi offers an AMM DEX w/ stable pools, yield, and bond platform as well as a robust ve DAO model that incorporates profit sharing and platform airdrops from its launchpad and ecosystem partners.

KOI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KOI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KOI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our KOI price prediction page.

KOI Price History

Tracing KOI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KOI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KOI price history page.

How to buy KOI (KOI)

Looking for how to buy KOI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KOI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

1 KOI to VND ₫ 56.129895 1 KOI to AUD A$ 0.00330615 1 KOI to GBP ￡ 0.00159975 1 KOI to EUR € 0.00187704 1 KOI to USD $ 0.002133 1 KOI to MYR RM 0.00910791 1 KOI to TRY ₺ 0.08226981 1 KOI to JPY ¥ 0.3090717 1 KOI to RUB ₽ 0.17637777 1 KOI to INR ₹ 0.18051579 1 KOI to IDR Rp 34.96720752 1 KOI to KRW ₩ 2.98739448 1 KOI to PHP ₱ 0.11872278 1 KOI to EGP ￡E. 0.10827108 1 KOI to BRL R$ 0.01205145 1 KOI to CAD C$ 0.00294354 1 KOI to BDT ৳ 0.2600127 1 KOI to NGN ₦ 3.41826048 1 KOI to UAH ₴ 0.0887328 1 KOI to VES Bs 0.187704 1 KOI to PKR Rs 0.60133536 1 KOI to KZT ₸ 1.09776978 1 KOI to THB ฿ 0.0706023 1 KOI to TWD NT$ 0.06550443 1 KOI to AED د.إ 0.00782811 1 KOI to CHF Fr 0.00174906 1 KOI to HKD HK$ 0.01653075 1 KOI to MAD .د.م 0.01975158 1 KOI to MXN $ 0.04176414

What is the price of KOI (KOI) today? The live price of KOI (KOI) is 0.002133 USD . What is the market cap of KOI (KOI)? The current market cap of KOI is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KOI by its real-time market price of 0.002133 USD . What is the circulating supply of KOI (KOI)? The current circulating supply of KOI (KOI) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of KOI (KOI)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of KOI (KOI) is 0.10245 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KOI (KOI)? The 24-hour trading volume of KOI (KOI) is $ 225.59 USD .

