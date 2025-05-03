What is STRK (STRK)

Starknet is a permissionless, Validity-Rollup, also known as a zero-knowledge rollup (ZK rollup) for Ethereum. It operates as a Layer 2 (L2) blockchain, enabling any dApp to achieve massive scale for its computation without compromising on Ethereum’s composability and security.

STRK is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your STRK investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check STRK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about STRK on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your STRK buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

STRK Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as STRK, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STRK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our STRK price prediction page.

STRK Price History

Tracing STRK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STRK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our STRK price history page.

How to buy STRK (STRK)

Looking for how to buy STRK? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase STRK on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

STRK to Local Currencies

1 STRK to VND ₫ 3,468.317 1 STRK to AUD A$ 0.20429 1 STRK to GBP ￡ 0.09885 1 STRK to EUR € 0.115984 1 STRK to USD $ 0.1318 1 STRK to MYR RM 0.562786 1 STRK to TRY ₺ 5.069028 1 STRK to JPY ¥ 19.087276 1 STRK to RUB ₽ 10.930174 1 STRK to INR ₹ 11.139736 1 STRK to IDR Rp 2,160.655392 1 STRK to KRW ₩ 184.593808 1 STRK to PHP ₱ 7.3149 1 STRK to EGP ￡E. 6.686214 1 STRK to BRL R$ 0.74467 1 STRK to CAD C$ 0.181884 1 STRK to BDT ৳ 16.06642 1 STRK to NGN ₦ 211.896178 1 STRK to UAH ₴ 5.48288 1 STRK to VES Bs 11.5984 1 STRK to PKR Rs 37.157056 1 STRK to KZT ₸ 68.253948 1 STRK to THB ฿ 4.36258 1 STRK to TWD NT$ 4.047578 1 STRK to AED د.إ 0.483706 1 STRK to CHF Fr 0.108076 1 STRK to HKD HK$ 1.02145 1 STRK to MAD .د.م 1.220468 1 STRK to MXN $ 2.580644

STRK Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of STRK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About STRK What is the price of STRK (STRK) today? The live price of STRK (STRK) is 0.1318 USD . What is the market cap of STRK (STRK)? The current market cap of STRK is $ 409.62M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of STRK by its real-time market price of 0.1318 USD . What is the circulating supply of STRK (STRK)? The current circulating supply of STRK (STRK) is 3.11B USD . What was the highest price of STRK (STRK)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of STRK (STRK) is 3.998 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of STRK (STRK)? The 24-hour trading volume of STRK (STRK) is $ 1.85M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!