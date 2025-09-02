What is LUCI (LUCIOLD)

LUCI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LUCI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LUCIOLD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about LUCI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LUCI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LUCI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will LUCI (LUCIOLD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your LUCI (LUCIOLD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for LUCI.

Check the LUCI price prediction now!

LUCI (LUCIOLD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LUCI (LUCIOLD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUCIOLD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LUCI (LUCIOLD)

Looking for how to buy LUCI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LUCI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LUCIOLD to Local Currencies

1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to VND ₫ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to AUD A$ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to GBP ￡ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to EUR € -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to USD $ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to MYR RM -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to TRY ₺ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to JPY ¥ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to ARS ARS$ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to RUB ₽ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to INR ₹ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to IDR Rp -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to KRW ₩ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to PHP ₱ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to EGP ￡E. -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to BRL R$ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to CAD C$ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to BDT ৳ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to NGN ₦ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to COP $ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to ZAR R. -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to UAH ₴ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to VES Bs -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to CLP $ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to PKR Rs -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to KZT ₸ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to THB ฿ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to TWD NT$ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to AED د.إ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to CHF Fr -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to HKD HK$ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to AMD ֏ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to MAD .د.م -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to MXN $ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to SAR ريال -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to PLN zł -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to RON лв -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to SEK kr -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to BGN лв -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to HUF Ft -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to CZK Kč -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to KWD د.ك -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to ILS ₪ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to AOA Kz -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to BHD .د.ب -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to BMD $ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to DKK kr -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to HNL L -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to MUR ₨ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to NAD $ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to NOK kr -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to NZD $ -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to PAB B/. -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to PGK K -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to QAR ر.ق -- 1 LUCI(LUCIOLD) to RSD дин. --

Try Converter

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LUCI How much is LUCI (LUCIOLD) worth today? The live LUCIOLD price in USD is -- USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LUCIOLD to USD price? -- . Check out The current price of LUCIOLD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of LUCI? The market cap for LUCIOLD is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LUCIOLD? The circulating supply of LUCIOLD is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LUCIOLD? LUCIOLD achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LUCIOLD? LUCIOLD saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of LUCIOLD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LUCIOLD is -- USD . Will LUCIOLD go higher this year? LUCIOLD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LUCIOLD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

LUCI (LUCIOLD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 09-02 19:30:00 Industry Updates Linea Network DeFi TVL Reaches All-Time High, Increasing by 60.30% Over the Past Week 09-01 20:12:00 Industry Updates Data: WLFI Global Futures Open Interest Exceeds $900 Million 09-01 17:35:00 Industry Updates Crypto Market Sees Widespread Decline on Eve of WLFI Listing, Total Market Cap Falls to $3.8 Trillion Range 09-01 16:14:00 Industry Updates U.S. Ethereum Spot ETFs Record $3.87 Billion Inflows in August 09-01 12:12:00 Industry Updates Total cryptocurrency market cap falls to $3.825 trillion, 24h percentage fall value 1.5% 09-01 09:42:00 Economic Data The probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is 87.4%

Hot News

MEXC’s Q2 Zero-Fee Strategy Delivers Record Growth in High-Demand Pairs MEXC demonstrated sharp market insight in Q2 2025 by launching zero-fee promotions for popular futures trading pairs.

MEXC 0-Fee Futures Trading Q2 Highlights In Q2 2025, MEXC leveraged sharp market insight to capture trending narratives such as stablecoins and the DeFi resurgence.