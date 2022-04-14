McDull (MCDULL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into McDull (MCDULL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

McDull (MCDULL) Information McDull is a meme token inspired by the popular cartoon piglet from Hong Kong, created by cartoonist Alice Mak and writer Brian Tse. He is known for his innocence and relatable, humorous adventures. Despite his many shortcomings, McDull embodies perseverance and contentment, making him a beloved figure who resonates with audiences through his heartfelt and comedic traits. Official Website: https://mcdull.io/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/Buoj8HCZMnLRwzDmjzaswhkVhLZD58PG4pZ7rnYp6pCr Buy MCDULL Now!

McDull (MCDULL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for McDull (MCDULL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 23.06M $ 23.06M $ 23.06M Total Supply: $ 8.89T $ 8.89T $ 8.89T Circulating Supply: $ 7.56T $ 7.56T $ 7.56T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.13M $ 27.13M $ 27.13M All-Time High: $ 0.000010458 $ 0.000010458 $ 0.000010458 All-Time Low: $ 0.000002415529445112 $ 0.000002415529445112 $ 0.000002415529445112 Current Price: $ 0.000003052 $ 0.000003052 $ 0.000003052 Learn more about McDull (MCDULL) price

McDull (MCDULL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of McDull (MCDULL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MCDULL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MCDULL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MCDULL's tokenomics, explore MCDULL token's live price!

How to Buy MCDULL Interested in adding McDull (MCDULL) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MCDULL, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy MCDULL on MEXC now!

McDull (MCDULL) Price History Analysing the price history of MCDULL helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MCDULL Price History now!

MCDULL Price Prediction Want to know where MCDULL might be heading? Our MCDULL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MCDULL token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!